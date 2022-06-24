Cheryl Burke shares abortion story after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: 'A personal attack'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cheryl Burke is sharing her story.

Following the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro took to TikTok to speak out.

She captioned a three-minute video, "I’m saddened by the Supreme Court’s decisions right to overturn #roevwade that guarantees a woman’s right to choose."

"I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old, and if it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother," Burke told her social media followers in the video.

"I wouldn’t have been a great mother, and I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here with you today.

"I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life," Burke, 38, added. "I was practicing safe sex, I was using protection, and I was on birth control and s--- happens."

Burke, who was two weeks pregnant when she got the abortion, recounted driving to a Planned Parenthood clinic and seeing "picketers holding up anti-abortion signs," adding "that alone was traumatic."

"But on top of it all, the whole process is traumatic, and the fact that now you're making it illegal for us women to make this decision about our own bodies is absolute insanity.

"What world do we live in today?" the professional dancer asked. "It is nobody's business."

Burke noted that she is "happy" she made her decision and she has "no regrets" and "no shame behind it."

"I've just chosen to share it now," she said. "I feel this is a personal attack because of my experience. This is so disappointing."

