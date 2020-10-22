Cher campaigning for Joe Biden in Nevada and Arizona

Cher is getting out on the campaign trail for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The campaign announced in an email obtained by Fox News on Thursday that the singer-actress, 74, will "travel to Nevada and Arizona to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

"On Saturday, October 24 she will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada and on Sunday, October 25 she will travel to Phoenix, Arizona. Additional details to follow," it concluded.

Meanwhile, Cher also announced the news herself on social media. She tweeted on Thursday, "Going Nevada & Arizona to speak on behalf of BIDEN HARRIS."

The Oscar winner endorsed Biden back in February. She wrote at the time, "This will Most Likely Be Unpopular, but Last Nite I Asked Myself, 'Who, Would I Be, if I denied a Man I Know & Respect 4 a Shiny, New, Tech Savey [sic] BILLIONAIRE.'"

"Joe’s Made Mistakes, like all of Us, but I Believe He Would Be [an] Honest, Smart, 'CIVIL' PRES. Who Doesn’t Have 2 [sic] Learn On The Job," she added.

In May during an interview with Billboard magazine, Cher offered up her opinion of Biden and why she thinks he'll be a good president.

“I like Joe. I’ve known Joe for a long, long, long time. I had a meeting once with him and I thought, ‘You know what? This is an honest man.’ It was way before he was with Barack Obama," she explained.

"We had a conversation and he was so painfully honest. At the end of it, I said, ‘You know, Joe? You can trust me, I’m taking things to my grave, but if I ask you a question and you answer it so honestly, you’re safe with me,’” she continued.

Cher added about Biden, "You know, everybody’s got faults, but at least he has a soul and he understands pain. He’s also been a politician for a gazillion years. I think he still has got it or I wouldn’t vote. I’m actually registered as an independent. It means I don’t agree with everybody, but in the final analysis, you have to vote for the one side you hate the least."

The Grammy winner also slammed President Donald Trump in the same interview for how his task force mishandled the coronavirus and his comments about ingesting disinfectant.

"I detest this president and everyone in his administration. I think they mishandled this, they lied and they are still lying," she said.

"I dislike [Trump] because I don't think he has a good or compassionate bone in his body," she continued. "That may sound dramatic, but I never thought there was any chance I would fear for my life in my own country and see something handled that's so deadly in such an insane way. Sure, shoot Clorox in your arm or put UV light into your stomach or take hydroxychloroquine, when everyone knows it can cause heart damage, stroke or whatever!"