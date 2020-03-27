Cher bashes Trump over coronavirus plan: 'I'm beyond his sell by date'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cher bashed Donald Trump on social media, implying he finds people like her and her mother "dispensable," over his assertion that he wants America to end social distancing rules designed to combat the coronavirus by Easter.

As the cases of the coronavirus in the United States outpace every other country, Trump has said in the last week that reopening our economy is crucial while health experts warn that the virus may not be at its apex by his chosen end-date of Easter.

On Thursday, Cher, who is often outspoken about her disdain for Trump and his administration on social media, took to Twitter to share her unabashed thoughts about the president’s approach to the coronavirus, opening with a critique of America's testing.

“'WHY WONT'trump TEST FOR COVID-19 & SAVE OUR FAMILIES LIVESExclamation question markALL AGENCIES IN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT,MUST BE MADE RESPONSIBLE FOR COST OF TEST KITS DISPOSABLE, PROTECTIVE SUPPLIES,N95 MASKS,FACE SHIELDS,GOWNS, HAIR CAPS,SHOE COVERS, VENTILATORS, RESPIRATORS,& All med equipment ness,” the 73-year-old tweeted.

She later followed up with a more specific note about her mother, even including a picture of them together.

“For trump my mom & I Are Dispensable,Fodder For His InHumane Grist Mill.Well I HAVE Worked From1965 To 2020 & Perhaps I’m beyond HIS Sell By Date. As 4 Mom..all she does is make everybody Laugh..yes we’re Obviously The Ones Who should be sacrificed.For donald trumps Economy,” she wrote along with the photo.

In a third tweet on the matter, Cher further criticized Trump over some states saying that they’re low on the medical supplies they need to treat the ongoing pandemic.

“STATES BIDDING AGAINST ONE ANOTHER,USA BIDDING AGAINST OTHER COUNTRIES, BROKERS PRICE GOUGING, THESE DEATHS WILL BE LAID AT trump’s FEET.HE COULD CHANGE THIS WITH ONE WORD.HE CAN BUY ALL THE SUPPLIES NEEDED TO SAVE LIVES OF AMERICANS.WHY WONT HE🙏🏼🙏🏽⁉️ RE-ELECTION💰,VS LIVES,” she concluded.

As of Friday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 542,788 people across 175 countries and territories, resulting in over 21,571 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 85,996 illnesses and at least 1,300 deaths.

Cher joins the many celebrities who have taken to social media in order to criticize the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, with many arguing, as she does, that he is trying to put the health of the U.S. economy over the health of U.S. citizens.