'Charlie's Angels' stars assemble at LA premiere

"Charlie's Angels," due to hit theaters on Friday, premiered at the Westwood Regency Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.

Among the guests at the red carpet were the film's titular heroes, played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Stewart, 29, dazzled in a multicolored sequined dress, Scott, 26 donned a black lace dress and Balinska, 23, chose a beige gown for the occasion.

MARVEL STAR CHRIS EVANS SAYS HE'S 'ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A WAY OUT' OF ACTING

The trio was also joined the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, who also co-stars as Bosley and co-wrote the screenplay.

Banks, 45, showed a little skin, wearing a black and silver piece to the event.

KRISTEN STEWART SAYS SHE SPEAKS TO GHOSTS, IS VERY 'SENSITIVE' TO THEIR ENERGY

"Charlie's Angels" follows three young highly-trained agents in their quest to save the day.

The film is among several adaptations of the story, including a 2000 film of the same name starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as the agents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The story originated from the 1976 television series starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith.