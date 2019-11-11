Expand / Collapse search
'Charlie's Angels' stars assemble at LA premiere

By Nate Day | Fox News
"Charlie's Angels," due to hit theaters on Friday, premiered at the Westwood Regency Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.

Among the guests at the red carpet were the film's titular heroes, played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Stewart, 29, dazzled in a multicolored sequined dress, Scott, 26 donned a black lace dress and Balinska, 23, chose a beige gown for the occasion.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska at the premiere of "Charlie's Angels."  (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

The trio was also joined the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, who also co-stars as Bosley and co-wrote the screenplay.

Banks, 45, showed a little skin, wearing a black and silver piece to the event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart, and Naomi Scott attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Charlies Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"Charlie's Angels" follows three young highly-trained agents in their quest to save the day.

The film is among several adaptations of the story, including a 2000 film of the same name starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as the agents.

The story originated from the 1976 television series starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith.