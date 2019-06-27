'Charlie's Angels' trailer debuts showing the new ladies in some explosive action

After 16 years, fans can finally say hello to the newest "Charlie's Angels."

The long-awaited film, which is a sort of reboot of the action film and TV franchise, stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the main trio of Angels. Elizabeth Banks, who serves as the movie's director and co-screenwriter, also appears on-screen.

Other notable appearances include Patrick Stewart, Noah Centineo and Sam Claflin.

The new trailer includes a new collaborative song from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, which was commissioned for the film. Grande also serves as co-executive producer of the film's official soundtrack.

"Co executive producing this soundtrack has been the coolest f---ing thing in the world," Grande wrote on Instagram. "Beyond grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for everyone to hear the music and see this phenomenal film."

Banks previously told Entertainment Weekly that the film is less of a reboot and more a continuation or "update" of the franchise. The last installment for the big screen happened in 2003's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," which starred actresses Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore as the lead trio.

A short-lived "Charlie's Angels" television series also aired on ABC in 2011, which was a reboot of the original '70s program on the same network.

"Charlie's Angels" is expected to hit theaters on November 15