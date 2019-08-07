Cameron Diaz explains why she left Hollywood: ‘I don’t miss performing’

After Cameron Diaz appeared in the 2014 film “Annie,” she seemingly disappeared from Hollywood — and the star is now explaining why.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” the actress told InStyle magazine for their special 25th-anniversary issue. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing.”

Diaz first burst onto the Hollywood scene when she starred in 1994’s “The Mask” opposite Jim Carrey. Diaz enjoyed a 20-year career with plenty of iconic hits, including 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” 1998’s “There’s Something About Mary” and 2001’s “Vanilla Sky,” just to name a few.

While Diaz isn’t completely ruling out the idea of a comeback, she is more interested in pursuing other projects these days.

“Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that,” said Diaz. “But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.”

Diaz has also been enjoying married life. She tied the knot with Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden, now 40, back in 2015. The outlet shared the couple live a quiet life away from the spotlight and are rarely seen.

“It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to,” said Diaz. “Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me,” Diaz continued. “Of course, that includes my husband. Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls---. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him. I like doing my own thing.”

And while Diaz is enjoying life away from the limelight, she teased that a return to films could easily happen sooner rather than later.

“I like creating, so I’m just looking for the project that makes the most sense to me now,” said Diaz. “I have some things brewing, but it’s a little too early to talk about them.”