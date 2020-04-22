‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Cheryl Ladd recalls working with ‘terrific’ Farrah Fawcett: ‘That was rewarding’

Cheryl Ladd had no intention of replacing Farrah Fawcett in “Charlie’s Angels.”

But with enough coaxing from famed producer Aaron Spelling, the fellow blonde bombshell went on to star in the hit ‘70s series as Fawcett was gearing up to spread her wings in Hollywood. Not only did Ladd become a TV sensation, but she went on to develop lifelong friendships with her castmates, particularly Jaclyn Smith.

At 68, the proud wife and mom is still keeping busy pursuing her passion for entertaining audiences. But recently, Ladd was beginning to lose focus — literally — and learned she had cataracts that were progressing. Fortunately, Ladd underwent surgery and is feeling more optimistic than ever about the future.

Ladd spoke to Fox News about what it was really like replacing the late Fawcett on “Charlie’s Angels,” whether she ever felt like a sex symbol and why she’s happily embracing aging.

Fox News: Looking back, how nervous were you to replace Farrah Fawcett in “Charlie’s Angels”?

Cheryl Ladd: Well, that was pretty daunting when Aaron asked me to do it the first time I said, "No thank you." But he wasn't taking no for an answer. So he called me in and he said, "Why don't you want to do it, Charlie, this is for you?" And I said, "Well, first of all, what would I play? Because nobody can walk in there and try to be Farrah Fawcett." Nobody can do that. That's not going to work.

And he said, "No, I get that. I get that." I said, "I don't know if I could be funny." And he said, "Why, couldn't you be funny?" I went, "Oh, I could be funny?" And I said, "And if I'm the rookie and I make mistakes sometimes.”

Because Americans really pull for the underdog. They really like to see somebody try hard, and you want them to win. So we had those two elements. And then Aaron's genius was when he said, "Well, why can't you be Jill's little sister then you're part of the family already?" So with the girls accept you then ... So he was right. It worked. Thank heavens.

Fox News: You must have many, but what's one of your favorite memories from filming this series?

Ladd: Oh goodness. There were so many. I think the very first episode when I had to do the thing where [one character] throws the knives in the circus episode, that was pretty interesting. Obviously he wasn't throwing knives at me, so it was really fun to see how they manage to make it look so real.

I loved working with Jaclyn [Smith]. Jaclyn and I are great friends to this day, and we see each other a lot. I think just that it was fun doing all the other characters, not just being one person throughout the series, but I got to be an ice skater. I mean we got to do so many things, hang gliding. We were doing something all the time that was very different, and that made it fun.

Fox News: Do you remember the last time you saw Farrah?

Ladd: The last time I actually saw her physically is when we filmed together. When she came back to do those few episodes. That's the last time I saw her. [She was] a highly professional, terrific actress.

I mean, when I look back and I watched the scenes we did together, I could see us both going, "This is going to work no matter what." We're here to do our work, and we really look like sisters. And that was very rewarding. But she was happy to see the other girls because she had worked with them that first year, and they become "Charlie's Angels" that very first year. But she was pretty professional. She just wanted to kind of do her work and move on.

Fox News: At any point, did you ever feel like a sex symbol?

Ladd: No. I felt like I didn't like to be a sex symbol that much. But at the same time when you're as young as I was, and my daughter was two. And you're trying to do all of this show, and have a life and all of those things, and people kind of say, "Oh, you should do this, you should wear this." And I look back and I go, "Would I have made those choices today?"

Some of the outfits I was wearing, and I didn't do nudity or anything like that, but still, it was like, mm. But when you're a young woman, you don't always make the right choices. And that's a learning process.

Fox News: Not only did you meet Grace Kelly, but you went on to play her in a movie. What surprised you the most about her?

Ladd: She was in her 50s when I met her. She was still an incredibly beautiful woman. Very tall, taller than I had thought. Her presence was just very powerful. I have a picture of the two of us standing together in a receiving line, and you can almost see the intimidation on my face. I was like, "Wow, this is Grace Kelly.”

I was in awe of her. And when my husband, he produced the film, when he came to me and said, "I think you should do the Grace Kelly story." I went, "Yeah, right, Grace Kelly." And he said, "No, no, no." And he showed me the picture of us standing in this line together. And I said, "Hmm, let me do some research.” I found out her struggle as a young actress throughout the beginning of her career, and she didn't have a lot of support from her family to become an actress.

[She was] going to acting class and really fighting for her place in the movie business, I thought, "I can relate to that." That was me. My parents just knew I was leaving from South Dakota from the time I was three. I think my bag was half packed. Because I always wanted a singing, dancing, show business, music, acting -- all of it. That's who I was from the time I was born.

It was just a wonderful experience to play her, and being able to shoot in the South of France and all those exotic locations. My favorite part was redoing some of the scenes in her most classic movies. And in the end, it was a very, very popular film. They still show it.

Fox News: You recently had surgery. What happened?

Ladd: I had cataracts. I'm really happy about it primarily because I got my cataracts at the best time in America to have cataracts because I got to get the PanOptix Trifocal Lens. You can see, you can read, you can see middle-ground and you can see far away. So you really kind of get your eyesight back. The eyesight you had when you were a youth.

I just have this surgery last December. It was the most exciting thing. Obviously, you say surgery on your eye, everybody feels like, "Ooh, that doesn't sound like fun." But it was a cinch. I mean it literally took seven minutes, eight minutes. It was unbelievable. When I had to sew a button on or stitch something or fix something, it was agony. I mean, I couldn't find enough light it took me sometimes 15 minutes to get that thread through that needle. The next morning after I had my surgery and I was home, I had to sew a button on and I go, “Oh no, I got to sew a button.”

I had just had one lens put in. So I got my sewing kit out, and all of a sudden I picked up the needle and put the thread through it. I went, "Oh my gosh, it's magic." … I can't tell you how exciting it was and that was just with one lens in. Then I got my other one done the following week, and it's just been remarkable.

Fox News: When did you realize that something wasn't right with your vision?

Ladd: Oh golly. I had to wear glasses, so my ability to read, or see anything was really shot. And at night I was really — I didn't know why — but all those lights from the cars at night when I was driving started to get really mushy.

I was actually getting insecure about driving at night because the light was splashed all over. I couldn't tell where the cars were, how far away they were coming at me. That wasn't a good feeling. And that's when I found out that I had cataracts because that's what cataracts can do. They can mush light.

Fox News: How do you feel about aging today?

Ladd: I feel really optimistic about aging now about my life. Not only do I not feel like something was taken away from me, I feel like I got this amazing gift because besides all of that, seeing in all those distances, but the colors are also so bright.

I didn't realize that when you have cataracts, it all gets a little murky. Almost like a sepia covering everything. And when I opened my eye that first lens it was like, "Oh, everything's so bright and colorful." I don't know, it was just an amazing experience.

Fox News: How important has it been for you to embrace aging?

Ladd: I’ve always had a youthful spirit. I exercise a lot. I take good care of myself. I have three grandchildren. I want to go out and get on the skateboards and run around the backyard with them, and play and be an active participant in their lives physically, emotionally, and mentally. And so I try to keep myself going. And so far it's working.

Fox News: What are some of your secrets to looking and feeling so youthful?

Ladd: Well, a lot of it, I can't take any credit for it because my mother had the most beautiful skin. I mean, she just had... That's something I inherited. And then I took good care of it. And obviously, at this age, everybody knows that at this age I've had a little work done, but I try to do minimal. I try to always look like myself, and that's OK. I think it's OK to do that. It's doing too much that's the problem. I keep my wrinkles, and I keep my expression and I think I still look like myself, which is the most important thing.

And I exercise, I eat well. I take good care of myself. I take care of my spiritual life, I take care of my physical life. And mentally I'm always reading and learning. I just try to keep going with everything.

Fox News: What’s your fitness routine like?

Ladd: I like to Zumba because I love music. I love dancing. I put on my Zumba music and watch the girls up there [on TV] and try to do everything they're doing. It's a great exercise. And then I have two dogs. I like walking the dogs when it's a beautiful day and get fresh air. That's really, really good meditative time too, walking your dogs in the outdoors. And I live in a beautiful area, so that inspires me. … My husband and I don’t eat a lot of packaged things. We eat a lot of fresh, organic foods. We try to eat clean.

Fox News: Are there any beauty tips or tricks that you swear by?

Ladd: I try not to wear makeup at home very often, but I really like makeup. I like wearing makeup, but I try to just let my skin rest. I do a lot of moisturizing. When you're on a television series or something, you're changing clothes all the time. At home, I really just wear workout clothes that are comfortable and no makeup. ... I still like the Cinderella thing now and then.