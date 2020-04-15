Cameron Diaz opens up about motherhood: ‘It’s the best part of my life’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cameron Diaz loves her life as a mom and wife.

During an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday with her friend Katherine Power, the CEO of Who What Wear, the actress revealed her 3-month-old daughter Raddix is the “best part” of her life.

“I love being a mother,” said the 47-year-old. “It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with [my husband] Benji [Madden] and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled.”

The Hollywood star admitted that being a new mom has kept her in a “bubble” even before stay at home orders were put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Diaz and Madden, 41, welcomed their new baby in late December.

“I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three-month-old or a three-and-a-half-month old,” she explained. “So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody.”

“But it’s nice, and I love a bubble,” Diaz continued. “I love being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking. But at the same time, it’s crazy that you can’t go out to the world right now.”

Diaz shared that while Madden watches over their child, she cooks dinner each night.

“I have to cook at night,” said Diaz. “After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s daddy. He’s so incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I start dinner and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking. I put on my show, whatever it is.”

Diaz said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s not trying to think too far ahead into the future. Instead, the furthest she thinks out is two weeks.

“The way I’m making it through this time is by staying in the present,” said Diaz. “I stay in the here and now.”

Back in August 2019, Diaz revealed to InStyle why she seemingly disappeared from Hollywood after her 2014 film “Annie.”

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” she said at the time. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing.”

Diaz first burst onto the Hollywood scene when she starred in 1994’s “The Mask” opposite Jim Carrey. Diaz enjoyed a 20-year career with plenty of iconic hits, including 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” 1998’s “There’s Something About Mary” and 2001’s “Vanilla Sky,” just to name a few.

While Diaz isn’t completely ruling out the idea of a comeback, she is more interested in pursuing other projects these days.

“Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that,” said Diaz. “But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.”

Diaz has also been enjoying married life. She tied the knot with Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden in 2015 and the two live a quiet life away from the spotlight.

“It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to,” said Diaz. “Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me,” Diaz continued. “Of course, that includes my husband. Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls---. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him. I like doing my own thing.”

And while Diaz is enjoying life away from the limelight, she teased that a return to films could easily happen sooner rather than later.

“I like creating, so I’m just looking for the project that makes the most sense to me now,” said Diaz. “I have some things brewing, but it’s a little too early to talk about them.”