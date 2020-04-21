Hallmark star Jill Wagner explains why she gave her daughter a ‘patriotic name’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jill Wagner’s life “is finally complete.”

The Hallmark Channel actress and her husband David Lemanowicz welcomed their first child, a daughter named Army Gray Lemanowicz, on Friday, April 17. The baby girl weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 20 inches long, People magazine reported on Tuesday.

“She was conceived on July 4 so we wanted a patriotic name and my husband is in the military so we chose her first name to be Army,” the 41-year-old star told the outlet.

“We thought that was a good name to honor both,” she continued. “Her middle name is Gray because I have always loved that name. It is strong, intelligent, soft and feminine all in one… which is what I want her to be.”

The proud father, 44, also has a 10-year-old daughter named Lija.

“Lija is loving being a big sis and all of the dogs are super curious about little Army Gray,” said Wagner. “I have a feeling Hank the farm dog is going to be super protective of her.”

According to Wagner, she welcomed her first baby “within two hours and 30 minutes of pushing” and “really had no idea what to expect.”

“I didn’t really have much of a plan going into [giving birth] except just to be open to anything the doctor said that would be best for the baby,” she explained.

Wagner was required to wear a protective mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Having to give birth in a mask was not ideal but the silver living throughout was that it allowed my husband and me to have this one-on-one intimate time with [Army] before we brought her home with no distractions. It was some of the best sleepless moments of my life.”

The new mom said she is “in the most blissful state of mind” and her “whole world has been turned upside down but in the best way.” She also credited her husband, whom she now sees “in a whole new light” for being by her side.

“He has been my rock through all of it,” she gushed. “The most I have ever been attracted to him was when I saw him hold her for the first time. This has definitely created a bond with us like no other. Army has been a great baby so far. We actually got a decent block of sleep last night, a whole 4-hour run, which was amazing.”

“While I know it’s hard not getting my whole eight hours, which I love… I don’t mind the lack of [sleep],” added Wagner. “She is worth it all!”

Back in November, Wagner told People she was ready to become a mom.

“My husband and I had been trying for a while and I finally stopped stressing over it and made an appointment with a fertility doctor,” she said at the time. “We actually found out at the doctor’s appointment that I was already pregnant. It was shocking, scary and the best feeling in the world all at once!”