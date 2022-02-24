Shanna Moakler is ‘doing fine’ after boyfriend Matthew Rondeau’s arrest for felony domestic violence, rep says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, is in custody after he was arrested in Los Angeles early Thursday morning following an expletive-laden Instagram Live rant about her, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The 29-year-old actor was charged with felony domestic violence on Thursday after an altercation with Moakler, 46, who just finished a stint on "Celebrity Big Brother."

Rondeau’s was arrested at 7:40 a.m. local time and booked around 10:30 a.m. in the Valley Jail in nearby Van Nuys, California, the Los Angeles Police Department said. His bail was set at $50,000.

The "Murder Party" star raised eyebrows on Thursday when he accused the former wife of Travis Barker of being unfaithful in a video posted on her Instagram account.

"So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f–king right, so record me now because this is done," Rondeau said in the since-deleted clip. "I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.

"We have a laptop that we f–king share together. My name pops up in the f–king laptop; this f–king a–hole is talking to her exes," he alleged in rage. "She ain’t over f–king Travis, she ain’t over anything. … So that’s what she f–king is. She’s a f–king whore, I don’t give a f–k, you can quote me on it. It’s f–king done."

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two children – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

In the video, the on-again, off-again boyfriend is seen meandering over to a neighbor's home, where he then implies that the ex-Playboy model had been engaging in relations with a neighbor whom he says "has a "f–king wife" and "f–king kids."

The pair recently unfollowed one another on Instagram after Moakler left the "Celebrity Big Brother" house. She left after Rondeau reportedly grew jealous over Moakler’s friendship with fellow castmate Lamar Odom.

In a statement on Thursday, Moakler's manager told Page Six ,"Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shanna. She is OK and survived this traumatic experience."

David Weintraub, the CEO Of DWE Talent, added, "Thankfully the police saved her from harm's way, and she is doing fine. At the moment, she asks that she is given her space to adjust to life after this trauma."

Weintraub noted that "social media saved her life" because, thanks to Moakler’s fans, Rondeau’s video was "flagged immediately and police were called."

Reps for Moakler did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.