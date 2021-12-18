Ex-Playboy model Shanna Moakler puts on PDA display with younger boyfriend Matthew Rondeau in Mexico

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler reminded the Blink 182 drummer what he's missing on a tropical vacation with her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

The former Playboy model, 46, showcased her curves in a black string bikini while her beau, 28, showed off his chiseled torso in matching color swim shorts.

The toned lovebirds were spotted spending some time in the ocean before enjoying a romantic stroll along the sand and gleefully kissing for the cameras.

While their relationship has been on-again, off-again, there was certainly no signs of trouble in paradise on the beach in Mexico as they could barely keep their hands off each other.

Moakler, a mother of three, teamed her stylish beach look with a loose-fitting dress which she pulled down to reveal her swimwear.

She shares daughter Alabama and son Landon with Barker from their four-year marriage between 2004 and 2008. She also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The former Miss USA made headlines in October when she seemingly responded to her ex Barker's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian .

"Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance," she wrote.

