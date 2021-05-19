Shanna Moakler claims Travis Barker had 'affair' with Kim Kardashian during their marriage

Shanna Moakler claims her ex-husband Travis Barker cheated on her with Kim Kardashian, the younger sister of his current girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Moakler, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer for four years, claimed in an interview on Tuesday that the musician's alleged infidelities with the KKW Beauty founder led to the demise of their marriage.

"I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair," Moakler, 46, told Us Weekly.

Moakler, 46, confirmed she was speaking about the 40-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star. Kim and Barker reportedly met in the early 2000s when she was working as Paris Hilton's assistant before skyrocketing to fame herself.

Reps for Barker and Kardashian did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment, but the report states that both have denied Moakler's allegations over the years.

Barker admitted to his physical attraction to Kim in his 2015 memoir "Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums." In the book, the magazine reports that Barker, 45, refers to Kim as "Paris' closet girl."

"I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f--king hot,’" he wrote of a time they both were on a trip to Amsterdam before later hanging out in Los Angeles. "We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird."

The drummer insisted he "never touched" Kim but did look. Later, in a 2015 interview, Barker spoke of his attraction to "curvy girls."

"Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn't keep my eyes off Kim," he said.

Moakler claims Barker is "100 percent" lying about not getting physical with Kim. She also went on to claim that Barker also hooked up with Hilton.

"He had already had an affair with Paris Hilton. And … at the time Kim was Paris’ closet organizer, they were best friends. And he started using [Kim] as a model for [his clothing company], Famous Stars and Straps," Moakler explained to the outlet.

She added: "We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her. And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of."

The mother of three also claimed she once read through "all" the text conversations between Barker and Kim.

"I'm also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening," she claimed.

Moakler officially signed divorce papers in 2008.

The model has been at the center of controversy lately after her two children, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, accused her of being an absent mother. The ordeal began last week when Landon mentioned on TikTok that his mother "isn’t in [their] lives like" their father, Barker.

"My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?" the former couple's daughter, Alabama, also said. "Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows."

Moakler called her children's claims "Completely rediculous [sic]" online.

Moakler's cheating allegations against Barker and Kim also raise eyebrows given that the music producer has very publicly shown his adoration for current girlfriend, Kourtney, 42. Most recently, Kourtney shared photos of herself giving Barker a tattoo with the words "I love you" on his arm. He also revealed her first name inked on his chest last month.

The older sister of Kim Kardashian shares three children with former longtime partner Scott Disick : sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. Kim, on the other hand, is currently in the middle of divorcing Kanye West.

