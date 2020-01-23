Robert De Niro's former assistant threatened to write a tell-all book about him: report

The woman suing Robert De Niro for alleged gender discrimination had reportedly threatened that she’d write a tell-all memoir about the less-than-flattering parts of the actor’s personal life.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the famed actor claims Graham Chase Robinson emailed him in August of 2019 threatening to disclose personal information about him to the public. In a separate email, she threatened to write a book to reveal his secrets. The court documents did not elaborate as to what specifically Robinson planned to expose about “The Irishman” star’s life.

The outlet noted that the timing of the email is important because that just days later De Niro sued her for $6 million, alleging she misused the company credit card and spent her time at work binge-watching “Friends,” a claim she has since denied.

Robinson eventually countersued the 76-year-old actor in October alleging gender discrimination. She claims the Oscar winner routinely subjected her to “vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments,” in addition to overworking and underpaying her while she worked for him at his company, Canal Productions, Inc.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News, Robinson began working for De Niro as an executive assistant in 2008 when she was 25 years old. She eventually resigned from her position in 2019 with the title of vice president of production and finance, but alleges that De Niro only referred to her as his “assistant” and routinely gave her demeaning work that was “stereotypically female.”

In addition to taking care of housework around his apartment, the lawsuit alleges: “De Niro would direct Ms. Robinson to scratch his back, button his shirts, fix his collars, tie his ties, and prod him awake when he was in bed. De Niro also stood idly by while his friend slapped Ms. Robinson on her buttocks.”

Robinson also claims that the 76-year-old actor would urinate during telephone calls with her and meet her wearing only his pajamas or a bathrobe.

De Niro is also accused of using derogatory language in reference to Robinson and other women. The suit notes he verbally attacked her with gendered terms such as “b----,” “brat” and referred to a female business partner as a “c---.” She claims the actor’s most vicious tirades came when he was intoxicated.