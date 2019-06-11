Samuel L. Jackson says he hasn't been 'inspired' by any of the 2020 Dems, reveals who he wants to run

Samuel L. Jackson said he hasn't been "inspired" by any of the Democrats running for president, but said there is still one he would like to see join the 2020 race.

During his Monday night appearance on "The Late Show," Jackson reacted to a clip of his June 2016 appearance on the show where he suggested to viewers that if Brexit could happen in the United Kingdom, Donald Trump could be elected president.

"I don't want to be right," Jackson exclaimed. "I hoped I was trying to be funny... I was really hoping people would go vote and I hope they'll vote now because now they know what can happen."

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert then asked the "Avengers" star if any of the 2020 candidates "floats his boat."

"Not yet," Jackson responded. "I just haven't been inspired by what everybody's trying to do, say, prove, whatever."

Jackson, however, did suggest one person he would like to join the Democratic primary: former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I kinda wish somebody as people-friendly in my mind as Stacey Abrams was running," the Hollywood icon continued, sparking cheers from the liberal audience

"But I'm definitely voting with the Resistance whatever happens. Let there be no doubt."

Abrams has been mulling over a presidential bid after becoming a breakout star among Democrats from the 2018 Midterms. She even suggested that she could join the race as late as the fall.