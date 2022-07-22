Inside the stars' favorite summer vacation spot: Saint-Tropez

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The hottest stars are taking luxurious holidays this summer, and many celebrities are relaxing under the Saint-Tropez sun.

As temperatures remain at a high, celebrities are enjoying the hottest months of the year in the beautiful coastal town on the French Riviera in southern France.

From Leonardo DiCaprio jet skiing in the clear blue water to NFL superstar Tom Brady and fashion model wife Gisele Bündchen escaping for a romantic getaway, here’s a look inside some celebrities vacationing at Saint-Tropez this summer.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, was jumping some waves on a jet ski during his Saint-Tropez holiday.

The "Titanic" actor, who was sporting a blue rash guard and a gray cap, was joined by a few friends for the outing, including longtime friend and actor Tobey Maguire.

The two Hollywood stars made a big splash on their jet skis in the south of France.

Tobey Maguire

"Spider-Man" star Tobey Maguire appeared to also be enjoying the summer weather as he was spotted smiling ear to ear during an afternoon on a yacht.

The Hollywood actor rocked a pair of black trunks with a gray life vest.

Maguire and DiCaprio have been close friends for several decades and both starred in "The Great Gatsby."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen shared an intimate moment while taking a romantic stroll through the streets of Saint-Tropez.

The supermodel, 41, rocked a white top while tying a matching sweatshirt around her waist and wore a light blue purse with a silver chain.

The NFL star, 44, was spotted keeping things casual in a dark gray T-shirt and white pants.

The two were both sporting dark sunglasses while lovingly gazing at each other. Brady had one hand around his wife’s waist as they shared a small embrace.

The pair have been married since 2009.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller was seen enjoying the water in Saint-Tropez. She was recently snapped wearing a white bikini, which showed off her toned and tanned figure.

The actress was all smiles as she was spotted enjoying a relaxing getaway.

The "Anatomy of a Scandal" star was reportedly vacationing with her model boyfriend while sharing romantic moments on the French Riviera.

LeAnn Rimes and Kris Jenner

Singer LeAnn Rimes and "Kardashians" star Kris Jenner are also in Saint-Tropez, where they were seen sharing a laugh on a boat.

Rimes wore a colorful top, while Jenner wore a pink and white long-sleeve dress with large hoop earrings. Jenner also had a matching pink purse she brought on the boat.

The two stylish friends both topped off their looks with white and black fedoras and rocked some black shades.

Sofia Richie

Model Sofia Richie, 23, stunned in a lavender bikini while vacationing in sunny Saint-Tropez.

Richie spent her afternoon on a yacht near the town. The daughter of Lionel Richie was reportedly spending a holiday with fiancé Elliot Grainge.

The couple got engaged in April and decided to continue their romance on vacation.