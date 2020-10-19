Sienna Miller says ‘army of women’ would ‘fight’ a director like Alfred Hitchcock in modern Hollywood

Sienna Miller reflected on the difference between Old Hollywood and Hollywood today, particularly when it comes to abuse on the set.

Miller, 38, once portrayed Tippi Hedren in the 2012 movie “The Girl,” which was based on the making of the 1963 film “The Birds,” directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Hedren, 90, claimed she experienced abuse at the hands of Hitchcock under their seven-year contract.

During the Montclair Film Festival, Miller touched on her portrayal of Hedren and abuse in Hollywood.

“With certain directors, there’s an element of control. I tend to respond really positively to nurturing warmth and support, but there are directors who have gotten performances out of me by doing the opposite,” Miller said during a Q&A per IndieWire.

She added: “Nothing on the level of Hitchcock and Tippi.”

“That was a really, really traumatizing, appalling experience for her,” the “21 Bridges” actress said. “And not only how he treated her in the making of those films but in the aftermath. He kept her under contract. He wouldn’t release her to work with Godard and Truffaut, etc. who we were all trying to hire her, but just kept her for 10 years under this contract and watched her grow old, without making anything. It was very sadistic.”

Miller added: “Thankfully I think the world has changed enough where, if anybody even attempted that kind of abuse, there is an army of women that would come out and fight it.”

Hedren told Fox News in 2017, “He kept me under contract and wouldn’t let me work. It was just one of those Hollywood nightmares … It was just so unnecessary. That’s what was so awful about this. It was just … just a sad situation. Just sad.”

During the recent Q&A, Miller stated that she feels “very fortunate” to be making movies today, versus when actors “really belonged to the studio that you were assigned to and, essentially, to the director.”

The “American Sniper” star then opened up about her experience with power hungry directors, stating that while she never experienced sexual abuse, “There was inappropriate behavior.”

“I do remember when I was younger going for auditions. You'd do the tape, and they’d seem disinterested, but then they’d make you turn around and film your whole body, and zoom in… people are a lot more careful,” Miller concluded.