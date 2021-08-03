LeAnn Rimes says she had ‘some pretty heavy depression’ during the pandemic: ‘This is the human journey’

LeAnn Rimes is getting personal.

On Tuesday, the singer appeared on The Verywell Mind podcast with Amy Morin and discussed how her mental health was impacted during the pandemic.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been off the road for 16 months like this at one point for a sold period of time," the 38-year-old explained, as quoted by People magazine. "I went back out to do my first show recently in front of thousands of people. I was so triggered."

"I’m like, oh my God, the experience that I’m having right now is so intense," Rimes shared. "And it was also like, nothing happened. I walked out, it’s like riding a bike, it didn’t feel like there were 16 months in between. I recognized when I went out, how unhealthy some of this [was]. I’m like, this is not the normal experience that I’m supposed to be having. And I’ve been having this heightened, energetic experience for my whole life."

According to the outlet, Rimes said it was a "very scary experience" to enter lockdown, but she was able to "recalibrate in a lot of ways."

"[I had] some pretty heavy depression, but I’ve now come out of it," she explained. "And the upside of that, which has been good. [It helps to get] a different perspective, because sometimes we can be in our own world and not be able to step out of it. So, I’ve always found that therapy definitely helps with that."

"It’s not about an end game," said Rimes. "It’s like, this is the human journey."

Looking back, Rimes said it was a shocking experience to return to the stage after being isolated at home.

"I have my whole life, on the road, I've never had this much time at home," she said. "Like my nervous system was just like, 'What are we doing?' Even though I meditate and do all the things like I'm still, there was still this kind of energy that's always on."

"That really kind of is my baseline," Rimes continued. "So, when that got taken away, the false security of having a job my whole life, like having all the things removed and I was terrified as everyone else, including feeling like you're going to walk out your door and die."

Rimes has encouraged listeners to speak out and share their experiences. Last year, she told People magazine that talking to others for support has led to more peace in her life.

"At first I didn't want to face my pain, because I thought I would get lost in it," Rimes told the outlet at the time. "But I didn't. People are so ashamed to talk about it and ask for help. But taking away the shame is so important. There was so much emptiness and sadness amidst joy. And I had to be LeAnn Rimes, the entity, not LeAnn Rimes, the person. I was very fragmented."