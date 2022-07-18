Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson enjoy shirtless paddleboard ride on family vacation in Croatia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew McConaughey and his "True Detective" co-star, Woody Harrelson, bonded over their shared love of the open water while on a paddleboard during a group vacation in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

McConaughey, 52, wore a pair of grey swim trunks, and sat in the front of the soft-top board, while Harrelson paddled in the back wearing neon blue and green striped shorts.

Both men went shirtless for the outdoor adventure in the Adriatic Sea, with McConaughey opting for a backwards hat and sunglasses.

His wife of 10 years, Camila Alves, dropped by to hang out with the guys, and paddled out in her own inflatable kayak.

Harrelson and McConaughey — who are both from Texas — have worked together on various projects dating back more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, beginning with "EDtv" in 1999.

They reunited in 2008 for the comedy "Surfer, Dude," and became a crime-fighting pair on the critically acclaimed HBO crime series, "True Detective."

Matthew shared a sweet snap of his best friend to Instagram two years ago after they jumped into the water. "Brothers from nother mothers?" he captioned the shot.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY PLEADS FOR RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNERSHIP IN EMOTIONAL WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019, Harrelson admitted he has an annual tradition of "friendship tours" with his buddies every year.

At the time, he had shared a photo on Instagram with McConaughey, Chris Rock, Sasha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher at Bono’s South of France home.

"I take a 'friendship tour' pretty much every year," he told DeGeneres. "I thought about calling it a 'bender where I leech off my rich friends,' but I thought, 'No, you know — friendship tour, better.’"

He added: "You just go, stay at their house, drink oblivious. Great."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harrelson and wife Laura Louie have been married for 13 years and have three children.

Baron Cohen and Fisher were also recently seen on the annual "friendship tour" in Europe, where Rock joined in on the fun with his new girlfriend, Lake Bell.

Rock is preparing for a joint stand-up comedy show with Dave Chappelle later this year.

The two comedians will appear on-stage together on Sept. 3 at The O2 in London, Live Nation announced. Tickets for the event went on sale June 10, and due to high demand, another date was added for Sept. 4.