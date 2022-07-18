Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson enjoy shirtless paddleboard ride on family vacation in Croatia

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reunite in Croatia

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew McConaughey and his "True Detective" co-star, Woody Harrelson, bonded over their shared love of the open water while on a paddleboard during a group vacation in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

McConaughey, 52, wore a pair of grey swim trunks, and sat in the front of the soft-top board, while Harrelson paddled in the back wearing neon blue and green striped shorts.

Both men went shirtless for the outdoor adventure in the Adriatic Sea, with McConaughey opting for a backwards hat and sunglasses. 

His wife of 10 years, Camila Alves, dropped by to hang out with the guys, and paddled out in her own inflatable kayak.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, bonded on the open water while on a paddleboard during a group vacation in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, bonded on the open water while on a paddleboard during a group vacation in Dubrovnik, Croatia. (Splash News)

McConaughey, 52, wore a pair of grey swim trunks, and sat in the front of the soft-top board.

McConaughey, 52, wore a pair of grey swim trunks, and sat in the front of the soft-top board. (Splash News)

Harrelson and McConaughey — who are both from Texas — have worked together on various projects dating back more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, beginning with "EDtv" in 1999. 

They reunited in 2008 for the comedy "Surfer, Dude," and became a crime-fighting pair on the critically acclaimed HBO crime series, "True Detective." 

Matthew shared a sweet snap of his best friend to Instagram two years ago after they jumped into the water. "Brothers from nother mothers?" he captioned the shot.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY PLEADS FOR RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNERSHIP IN EMOTIONAL WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING

Woody Harrelson paddled in the back of the long board wearing neon blue and green striped shorts.

Woody Harrelson paddled in the back of the long board wearing neon blue and green striped shorts. (Splash News)

Matthew and Woody looked content while out in the middle of the ocean together on a family retreat.

Matthew and Woody looked content while out in the middle of the ocean together on a family retreat. (Splash News)

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019, Harrelson admitted he has an annual tradition of "friendship tours" with his buddies every year.

At the time, he had shared a photo on Instagram with McConaughey, Chris Rock, Sasha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher at Bono’s South of France home.

"I take a 'friendship tour' pretty much every year," he told DeGeneres. "I thought about calling it a 'bender where I leech off my rich friends,' but I thought, 'No, you know — friendship tour, better.’"

He added: "You just go, stay at their house, drink oblivious. Great."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Matthew McConaughey's wife of 10 years, Camila Alves, dropped by to hang out with the guys, and paddled out in her own inflatable kayak.

Matthew McConaughey's wife of 10 years, Camila Alves, dropped by to hang out with the guys, and paddled out in her own inflatable kayak. (Splash News)

Harrelson and wife Laura Louie have been married for 13 years and have three children.

Baron Cohen and Fisher were also recently seen on the annual "friendship tour" in Europe, where Rock joined in on the fun with his new girlfriend, Lake Bell.

Rock is preparing for a joint stand-up comedy show with Dave Chappelle later this year.

The two comedians will appear on-stage together on Sept. 3 at The O2 in London, Live Nation announced. Tickets for the event went on sale June 10, and due to high demand, another date was added for Sept. 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending