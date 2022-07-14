Tom Brady reveals he has not talked to Trump in 'a lot of years'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady cracked the door open on his relationship with former President Trump in a wide-ranging interview on Thursday.

Brady was asked in an interview with Variety about his relationship with Trump. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told the magazine he and Trump have not spoken in "years."

"No," he responded when asked whether he and Trump were still close. "I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years."

Brady also alleged his relationship with Trump was "mischaracterized a lot."

"And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye," he said. "I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So, if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either."

Brady has been rumored to be a supporter of Trump. A signed "Make America Great Again" hat was once spotted in his locker in 2015. Trump has called Brady a "friend" in the past and even wished him well with the Bucs following his departure from the New England Patriots.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback also had a veiled Trump joke at the White House ceremony after the team’s win following the 2020 season.

Brady also downplayed any notion of getting into politics when his playing career is over.

"Probably not. I don’t think anyone’s fond of politics these days," he said.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.