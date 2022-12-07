Catherine Zeta-Jones says Michael Douglas 'is the better giver' after 22 years of marriage

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married for over two decades and over the course of their relationship, it has become clear to Zeta-Jones that one spouse is the superior gift giver.

"I think it has to be Michael," Zeta-Jones revealed on Good Morning America. "I peaked around year eight," she revealed.

"If I'd known we'd be married so long, I would have held back on it! I wasn't envisioning a 22 year-er. This is Hollywood, man," she joked to Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been married since Nov. 2000 and share two children together: Dylan and Carys.

In year eight of their marriage, Zeta-Jones, 53 revealed she bought her husband a hot rod.

"A hot rod that he had the chance to call up - a 1930s coupe," she clarified before saying to the camera. "I'm going to get it wrong Michael, I'm sorry."

Detailing the purchase, she said, "It looks like a little Bugsy Malone car," referencing the 1976 film.

"It's really great. And then I peaked! It's been socks ever since."

Zeta-Jones was confident that Douglas is "the better giver," even complimenting him on his previous purchase.

"He's good in the jewelry, which is something I really do love and treasure," she said. "And its sentimental value, obviously."

In April 2021, Zeta-Jones spoke candidly about her marriage to Douglas with WJS Magazine.

"My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret," the actress said. "With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love is respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company."

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent," The "Wednesday" actress explained. "We’re either on or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space, and our humor is just long-lasting."