Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in black bikini: 'Sun's out'

Catherine Zeta-Jones stunned in a selfie shared Wednesday to Instagram.

The 52-year-old actress posed for the camera in a black bikini top with beige lining.

"Sun's out," she captioned the photo before adding smiling sun emojis.

Michael Douglas' son Cameron Douglas left a fire emoji in the comments of the post.

Other social media users joked that they wished it were sunny where they were.

"Wind and Rain here in the Uk," one person wrote. "Enjoy jealous not."

"You must not be in LA right now," said another commenter of the rainy weather in Los Angeles. "Lol Happy New Year to you and your family."

"The Mask of Zorro" actress likes to keep up a healthy and fit lifestyle. She has shared videos of herself dancing and doing yoga on social media.

In July, the Oscar winner shared a video of herself practicing her yoga flow while aboard a yacht. Zeta-Jones wore a backless black one-piece while she walked her plank into a downward-facing dog.

Zeta-Jones told W Magazine that her exercise obsessions are "swimming, tennis, peloton, my home gym and tap dancing."

The Welsh actress has also spoken about how the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine have impacted her mental health.

"It is such an easy time to procrastinate, put things off, and push things to the back of our minds — all of that builds up eventually," she explained during an interview with New Beauty. "All of the little things can very quickly become bigger and bigger. What helps me is looking at the big picture and saying, ‘Well, I didn’t get that done today, but that’s OK,’ and then just waking up again tomorrow and doing it. We’re always able to change the path of our day."

"We’re able to do that with a toolbox of techniques — whether it’s meditating, eating well or uncluttering our spaces, or focusing on what’s important at the time and simply saying, ‘That will have to wait.’ I don’t consider that procrastinating; I consider that prioritizing," she added. "My biggest thing is, ‘A healthy mind, a healthy body.’ I find that that mainly comes through having healthy thoughts and doing good things for yourself and for others."