Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, goes makeup-free in mirror selfie while rocking a robe: ‘Hello’

Catherine Zeta-Jones is loving life.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram where she uploaded a mirror selfie rocking a pink robe while proudly going makeup-free.

"Hello," the Welsh star captioned the snap while flaunting her "Chicago"-ready legs.

Soon after, the 51-year-old revealed a series of heartfelt selfies with her husband Michael Douglas. In one photo, the couple was spotted kissing before bursting into laughter.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES CREDITS ‘CONSTANT LOVE AND RESPECT’ FOR HER 20-YEAR MARRIAGE TO MICHAEL DOUGLAS

"When bad selfies happen to good people," Zeta-Jones wrote. "Well maybe.. not so bad and not so good."

The couple is currently in the coastal Spanish town of Majorca where they own a home, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported. According to the outlet, the stars also own a mansion in Irvington New York, an apartment overlooking Central Park, as well as a house in Zeta-Jones’s native Wales.

The pair, who first met at a Deauville Film Festival in France, have been married since 2000. They share two children. Douglas, 76, has a son from a previous marriage.

Back in April, Zeta-Jones spoke out about her marriage to the actor.

"My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret," the star told WJS. Magazine. "With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love is respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company."

Zeta-Jones emphasized that the two "have a lot of fun together."

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent," she explained. "We’re either on or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space, and our humor is just long-lasting."