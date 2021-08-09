Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Addams family matriarch Morticia in Netflix's 'Wednesday' series

Catherine Zeta-Jones has found her next big role.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner is set to play Morticia Addams, the matriarch of the famously spooky Addams family in a Netflix series, a rep for the Streamer confirmed to Fox News.

According to a press release, she will appear in "Wednesday" as a guest star in the live-action Netflix series, which is being produced and directed by Tim Burton.

Additionally, Luis Guzmán will play Morticia's husband Gomez while Jenna Ortega will play the title character.

The series is told from the perspective of Wednesday Addams, the daughter of Morticia and Gomez during her days as a student at Nevermore Academy as she works to develop her powers as a psychic in order to save a local town from a killing spree, per Variety.

Zeta-Jones is one of several actresses to play Morticia Addams recently. In 2019's animated "The Addam's Family" and its sequel due out later this year, Charlize Theron voiced the character while Anjelica Huston portrayed her in a pair of movies in the early 1990s.

On the television side, Carolyn Jones and Ellie Harvie have played the role in shows based on the family.

Zeta-Jones has carved out a niche for herself in television of late, appearing in the second and final season of Fox's "Prodigal Son" and starring in Facebook Watch's "Queen America." Additionally, she starred in Lifetime's "Cocaine Godmother" and played Hollywood icon Olivia de Havilland in "Feud: Bette and Joan."

Of course, she is best known for her film work including "The Mask of Zorro," "Ocean's 12" and her Oscar-winning turn in "Chicago." She also won a Tony in 2010 after appearing in "A Little Night Music" on Broadway.

"Wednesday" received an eight-episode order from Netflix earlier this year. A release date has yet to be announced, as does additional casting outside of Zeta-Jones, Ortega and Guzmán.

Reps for Zeta-Jones did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.