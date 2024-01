Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood usually keeps her children out of the spotlight, but she made an exception to celebrate her younger son Jacob's fifth birthday.

The carousel of photos posted on her Instagram showed both of her sons in hockey gear, playing on a frozen pond outside their home in Nashville.

"A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate," she captioned the post.

Underwood shares two sons with her husband, former NHL hockey player Mike Fisher. Jacob is joined by his 8-year-old brother, Isaiah.

"I do have two incredible boys and my husband, and we live on a farm. And I kind of got to maybe get back to some of my roots by not being on stage for a minute," Underwood said in an episode of Apple Music’s "At Home With" series in December 2020, discussing her time during the COVID pandemic.

"I got to be outside so much, and I got to work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife and be at home. It’s the most I’ve been still in over 15 years."

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum gave fans an inside look at what a night out with her family looks like. The supermodel posted photos and videos of herself out at dinner with two of her four children and her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

In one post, Klum shared a series of videos of food at a New York restaurant and a photo posing with her oldest daughter Leni Klum and her son, Henry Samuel. A video posted earlier in the night showcased her and Leni dancing to "Sunglasses at Night" in a car as Kaulitz and Henry Samuel sit in the backseat.

The former Victoria's Secret angel has four kids. She shares Leni, 19, with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, although Leni was adopted by Klum's husband, Seal, when she was 5. Klum also shares Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with Seal.

"How are they so much taller than now?" she said. "I'm 5-9, and my boys are now 6-3. They're huge. It's a joke. When we come in somewhere, I don't think anyone believes that those are my boys. They're so tall and they're so handsome. They could be also walking down some runway very soon. Sometimes they joke about it," she told "Today" in August 2022. "We put music on, and they're walking around the house like they're doing fashion shows. So, there's a lot of life and madness in our house."

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in a long-sleeved black mini dress alongside her look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, who brought color to the carpet at the Fendi fashion show in a yellow shirt, gray shorts and a coat.

Along with Ava, 24, Witherspoon shares Deacon Phillippe, 20, with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, as well as Tennessee Toth, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth.

The Academy Award-winning actress spoke about her parenting strategy during an October 2023 episode of the "Good Inside with Dr. Becky" podcast, saying it is important to let your children fail. She recalled getting detention as a young student and how much she learned from it.

"And my parents didn’t say, ‘Uh, she didn’t deserve that," and take me out of school," she said on the podcast. "They actually let me sit in it and feel uncomfortable. So, I think learning from failure is actually a valuable tool that you can’t take away from kids, right? You rob them if you don’t let them sit in the discomfort of the experience."

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner brought the ultimate date to the Valentino runway show at Paris Fashion Week. The reality star walked the red carpet at the fashion show with her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"The Kardashians" star shares two kids with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Stormi is joined by her 1-year-old younger brother, Aire.

During a conversation with HommeGirls Magazine in April 2023, she admitted her life has "changed so much" since becoming a mother to her two kids.

"It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but, you know, my daughter looks like me," she told the outlet. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."