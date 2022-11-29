Kylie Jenner slams claim she posted pics of her kids to 'cover up for Balenciaga': 'Always something to say'

Kylie Jenner's 373 million followers were not happy with her latest Instagram post which featured Travis Scott and their two children.

Her fans took umbrage with the fact that the reality television star shared a series of family snaps, yet has remained silent about the ongoing Balenciaga scandal, a brand worn by the Kardashian family.

In addition, the makeup mogul included a photo of herself in the carousel of images wearing what appeared to be clothing from the company, according to fans.

Jenner responded to a TikTok video claiming she was only using the social media post to divert attention from the fashion house's scandal, "uh whyyyyyy would i post my child to cover up for balenciaga ? this is why i don’t do this. always something to say."

Jenner's representative did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kylie walked alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and held her son on her hip in the "highlights" series posted Monday. She continued with a few more snaps of her kids post-Thanksgiving weekend.

Jenner welcomed her second child into the world in February, but has yet to publicly reveal his name or show his face.

"Using your son to take the attention away from the Balenciaga scandal…. Classic Kylie," one fan wrote.

"When are you going to use your platform to speak out against the sexualization and abuse of children in your industry?," another Instagram user commented.

"Sounds like u tryna cover up the balenciaga by showing ur pawn," one follower said, while another claimed, "Damm still rocking those @balenciaga boots, after everything."

Nearly one week ago, controversial ad campaigns were pulled by Balenciaga featuring imagery of children holding teddy bears in sexually suggestive costumes.

Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, broke her silence on Sunday saying she was "shaken by the disturbing images" released by the brand.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she wrote.

"As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."

Balenciaga has also issued an apology on their Instagram stories, and have scrubbed their account of all images.

"We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being," they said.