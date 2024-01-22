Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon hits back at critics grossed out that she ate snow

Witherspoon received mixed reactions after using snow to make a coffee drink

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Mickey Guyton says Reese Witherspoon is 'that nice person' fans see on-screen Video

Mickey Guyton says Reese Witherspoon is 'that nice person' fans see on-screen

Mickey Guyton said she was nervous meeting Reese Witherspoon because she did not want to be "disappointed."

Reese Witherspoon hit back at critics calling her out for using snow to make a winter beverage over the weekend.

After Nashville, Tennessee, received several inches of snow, Witherspoon took to TikTok to show off her snow dessert recipe.

"Snow days were made for Chococinnos," the 47-year-old actress captioned the video, which showed her scraping snow off a car into mugs before adding cold brew, salted caramel and some chocolate syrup.

@reesewitherspoon

Snow days were made for Chococinnos ❄️☕️

♬ Let's go - Official Sound Studio 

REESE WITHERSPOON FELT LIKE ‘ROBOT’ THAT ‘BROKE’ AFTER DIFFICULT YEAR WITH DIVORCE

Reese Witherspoon eating snow

Reese Witherspoon got mixed reviews of her winter drink using snow in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images / TikTok: Reese Witherspoon)

However, the "Big Little Lies" star's followers were divided on the cleanliness of eating snow. "I thought eating snow was like dangerous to our health," one user commented.

Another user wrote, "No no no.. snow is not made to eat.. u can get seriously sick."

"OK, talking about the snow not being filtered, I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water," Witherspoon responded to the comment. "We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reese Witherspoon in a red halter gown on the Oscar carpet

Reese Witherspoon used snow, cold brew, salted caramel and chocolate syrup to make a fan drink on TikTok. (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

"Maybe that’s why I’m like this," she continued. "So what you’re saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can’t. Filtered snow. I don’t know how to do that."

Witherspoon even put snow in a clear plastic cup to prove to her followers that it melted clear. "It’s clear! Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?" she questioned.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reese Witherspoon in a teal strapless dress with a V cut

Reese Witherspoon defended eating snow on her TikTok. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, some users backed up Witherspoon's decision to use the snow. One user wrote, "Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares. You only live once. I remember eating snow as a kid."

"OK, so we’re kind of in a category of ‘You only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here," Witherspoon responded. "I don’t know! Also, I want to say something: It was delicious. It was so good."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending