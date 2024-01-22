Reese Witherspoon hits back at critics grossed out that she ate snow

Reese Witherspoon hit back at critics calling her out for using snow to make a winter beverage over the weekend.

After Nashville, Tennessee, received several inches of snow, Witherspoon took to TikTok to show off her snow dessert recipe.

"Snow days were made for Chococinnos," the 47-year-old actress captioned the video, which showed her scraping snow off a car into mugs before adding cold brew, salted caramel and some chocolate syrup.

However, the "Big Little Lies" star's followers were divided on the cleanliness of eating snow. "I thought eating snow was like dangerous to our health," one user commented.

Another user wrote, "No no no.. snow is not made to eat.. u can get seriously sick."

"OK, talking about the snow not being filtered, I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water," Witherspoon responded to the comment. "We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up."

"Maybe that’s why I’m like this," she continued. "So what you’re saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can’t. Filtered snow. I don’t know how to do that."

Witherspoon even put snow in a clear plastic cup to prove to her followers that it melted clear. "It’s clear! Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?" she questioned.

Meanwhile, some users backed up Witherspoon's decision to use the snow. One user wrote, "Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares. You only live once. I remember eating snow as a kid."

"OK, so we’re kind of in a category of ‘You only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here," Witherspoon responded. "I don’t know! Also, I want to say something: It was delicious. It was so good."

