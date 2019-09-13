Carrie Underwood reveals the one condition she has for an 'American Idol' reunion

Fans first saw Carrie Underwood compete on "American Idol" in 2005. Now, 14 years later, the star is sharing whether she'd be up for a reunion.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old singer -- who won the reality competition series in season 4 -- revealed she had one condition when it comes to returning to her roots.

"An 'Idol' reunion?" Underwood asked Entertainment Tonight's host Nischelle Turner.

"I see all of those judges," the "Southbound" songstress added of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. "I've never seen them together since I was on the show but that's pretty incredible," she said.

The mom of two was referencing how Kelly Clarkson -- who won season one -- recently brought together the show's three original judges for her daytime talk show.

"As long as they don't judge me," the star teased. "I'm down if nobody critiques anything."

Underwood -- who is currently on her "Cry Pretty Tour 360" tour -- is set to host the CMA Awards again in November.

Her co-host since 2008, Brad Paisley, is taking a break this year. Underwood will be joined by "special guest hosts" Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.