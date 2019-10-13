Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins celebrate 7 years of marriage: I find 'new ways to love you every single day'

Thomas Rhett shared a sweet tribute to his wife, Lauren Akins, on their seventh wedding anniversary.

The country star posted a picture on Saturday of himself and Lauren fishing.

"I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with @laur_akins. It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown In so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day," he tweeted.

Lauren also shared a romantic message for her husband on Instagram.

"You are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies🥰 I’m so thankful God gave me you:) can’t wait for the next 70 babe," she captioned several sweet photos.

The couple revealed in July that they are welcoming their third daughter early next year.

"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂 I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy," the "Life Changes" singer wrote at the time.

The couple are already parents to Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, 2.