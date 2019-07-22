Carrie Underwood glows in new makeup-free selfie

Carrie Underwood went makeup-free while sharing a sweet birthday message for her close friend.

The 36-year-old country star showed off her glowing skin while showing love to her friend, Nashville-based baker, Ivey Childers.

"Happy birthday to this babe, @iveychilders ! You are the best wine drinking, weight lifting, veggie loving, biggest heart having friend and neighbor a girl could ask for! I love you to the moon and back," Underwood shared along with a photo of herself with Childers

Childers is married to Underwood's bass player, Mike Childers, and is also the owner of the IveyCake bakery. She has made several cakes for Underwood's son, Isaiah.

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child, Jacob Bryan, in January.

This isn't the first time the "Cry Pretty" singer has shared a makeup-free selfie. In April, Underwood kept it real with a post-workout picture on Instagram.

"When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue...then maybe you should be concerned! (sorry, total mom joke),” Underwood captioned a selfie. “I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday [Friday] (today I’m cleaning this mess of a house, which I totally consider to be my Saturday workout).”

Underwood said her tank top with the words, “I’m doing this for me,” was one of her new favorite clothing piece because it is “basically my motto these days!”