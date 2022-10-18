Candace Cameron Bure launching podcast based on faith and family

Candace Cameron Bure is expanding into the podcast world.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm her upcoming business venture.

"The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast launching November 1st," she wrote.

Bure shared a statement with Variety about what to expect from the upcoming series.

"I’ve been interviewed a whole lot in my 40 plus years on television," Bure said in a statement. "I thought it was time to have in-depth conversations about things I really care about — and have lots of fun at the same time!"

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SPEAKS OUT ON JOJO SIWA DEEMING HER THE ‘RUDEST CELEBRITY SHE’S EVER MET': ‘NO DRAMA’

Candy Rock Enterprises is set to launch "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast" on Nov. 1. The outlet reported that the podcast's first year will have multiple seasons, with all of them featuring different guests and topics.

Bure is striving to "offer listeners guidance and inspiration for all seasons of life," Variety shared. The topics will include faith, parenting, marriage, personal growth, healthy living and Christmas.

A video version of Bure’s podcast will be available for streaming on YouTube.

BOB SAGET'S ‘FULL HOUSE’ CO-STAR CANDACE CAMERON BURE SHARES TOUCHING TRIBUTE TO THE LATE STAR: ‘DEEPLY CONNECTED’

Earlier this year, Bure signed a deal with Great American Family and took on an executive role at Bill Abbott’s company. She was signed on to star and executive produce movies and television series.

"A Christmas… Present," which is Bure’s first Christmas movie with the network, will air on Nov. 27.

The "Fuller House" star has embarked on several other business venture throughout the years. In 2020, she launched a clothing line for QVC and partnered with Lancer Cosmetics.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit, even as a teenager. I knew that I loved the entertainment industry and I did love acting, but I always felt like I wanted more," Bure shared with the outlet.

She continued: "I didn’t just want to be an actor, which is a great thing. I wanted more, so I was always positioning myself and trying to learn, as a young adult, what else I could do — the other aspects of the industry like producing or directing. I’ve loved watching people grow. I love seeing other entrepreneurs pursue their dreams."