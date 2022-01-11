Bob Saget's 'Full House' co-star Candace Cameron Bure shares touching tribute to late star: 'Deeply connected'

Bob Saget has received yet another tribute from one of his famed co-stars.

On Tuesday, Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's daughter on "Full House," shared a photo of herself embracing her television father while seated at a table.

The two co-starred on the sitcom from 1987-1995. They both reprised their roles for Netflix's spin-off "Fuller House," which ran from 2016-2020.

"Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon?" Bure, 45, began in her lengthy caption alongside the photo. "We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue."

In "Full House," the two were members of the Tanner family, which also consisted of sisters played by Jodie Sweetin and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

"My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood," the actress continued. "You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud."

Bure said that she and Saget were "so deeply connected" since their first meeting when she was just 10 years old. Not only was the actor like a father to her, but also "one of my closest friends in life," she said.

"This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again," she gushed. "I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith."

Bure recalled Saget being "protective" over her, as well as caring for "everything" and "everybody."

"You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you," the star said. "I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love."

Bure concluded: "I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it."

The actress has posted about Saget a number of times since his death on Jan. 9.

In her initial tribute, she shared a few photos from behind the scenes of "Fuller House," saying that "35 years wasn’t long enough," while her second tribute paid homage to her other "Full House" co-stars, noting how they will now "grieve as a family."