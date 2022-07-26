Candace Cameron Bure speaks out on JoJo Siwa deeming her the 'rudest celebrity she’s ever met': 'No drama'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out.

After JoJo Siwa deemed Bure the "rudest celebrity she’s ever met," the 46-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to clear the air.

Bure made it clear that there was "no drama" between the duo and said they had a "great" conversation.

Bure shared that Siwa met her for the first time at the "Fuller House" premiere when she was 11-years-old, and the actress did not stop on the red carpet and take a picture with her.

"You said to me ‘not right now’ and proceeded to take pictures with others," Bure shared what Siwa said to her during their conversation. "Oh I’m so sorry you weren’t even mean and I get it now as an adult," Siwa added, per Bure.

According to Bure, Siwa, 19, did not want to share the reasoning behind Bure being labeled as the "rudest celebrity" because the incident was "not a big deal."

"At that time you were 11 and I broke your 11-year-old heart," Bure said in the video. "Especially as a mom it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way."

Bure then emphasized how important it is to be "mindful" and that a 10-second TikTok video could cause damage.

"Words matter and our actions matter," she said. "We all influence people around us."

Bure concluded her video by sharing that Siwa’s "comfort show" is "Fuller House" and she puts the show on to fall asleep to. The actress also praised her for being a good role model due to her positivity.

"There is no drama. That’s the tea," Bure said.

On Sunday, Siwa’s TikTok video went viral after she named Bure as being a "rude" celebrity. In the video, the "Dance Moms" alum did not share a reason for Bure's rudeness.

Since the "Fuller House" premiere, the duo appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" together in 2019.