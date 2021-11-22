Hallmark's 'Christmas queen' Candace Cameron Bure explains why she felt 'an immense amount of pressure'

Candace Cameron Bure was crowned Hallmark Channel's "Christmas queen" after making her 10th holiday film.

The actress, who is currently starring in "The Christmas Contest," admitted it was overwhelming at first.

"I did feel an immense amount of pressure [last year] as every movie does well in the ratings," the 45-year-old recently told Us Weekly. "And then you always want to hit that mark and exceed that mark. And last year, I finally let it go because it’s not the reason why I make these movies."

The former "Fuller House" star said it’s been crucial for her to make family-friendly programming. And she’s not ready to pass on her coveted title anytime soon.

"I make them because I love them," Cameron Bure explained. "And I know that the viewers that watch them really love them, and they mean something to them. I always try to make it the best that I can, but I let the pressure go last year."

"It made making this one that much better because I just enjoyed it," she continued. "And, you know, I’m trying not to think about all the other markers. Let it be what it is and enjoy it."

Back in July 2020, Cameron Bure told Fox News she’s proud of her Christian beliefs.

"My faith is really the foundation of who I am," the actress explained. "It’s so important to me, and it’s always a part of me, whether it’s at home and privately, or when I’m reading the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on."

"The Bible to me is truth," Cameron Bure continued. "I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn't go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God’s in control of everything.

"I live by faith in everything, in everything that I do, and every aspect of my life. So it’s not just something that I rely on or is a crutch. I mean, it is genuinely who I am. How does it help me? It’s hard to say because it’s just a part of my being."

The "Fuller House" star admitted that over the years, she had to pass on several scripts because they didn’t align with her beliefs.

"I’ve had a lot of those, passing on projects, saying no to projects because they didn’t feel right for me," she shared. "And a lot of those were because of the boundaries that I’ve created for myself within the choices I knew I was going to make. And some of them were really easy to pass on."

However, Cameron Bure did reveal that while some projects may have seemed tempting, her faith has always come first in her career.

"Some of them, it hurt, definitely," said Cameron Bure. "There’s some that I’ve wanted, and you’re like, ‘Ugh, it’s not so bad.’ But in my heart, I’m like, ‘But it’s not right for me.’ And that is what I’ve always trusted, that if I can’t walk away having done something and be super proud of it, or if I have any sort of red flag in my heart that I may have regret over this, ever again, if it’s not this thing that seems bad to everyone, but in my spirit, it doesn’t feel right, I just know that’s made it easier to make that decision to stay true to who I am."