Candace Cameron Bure is a proud mom, but also a busy one, holding the position of chief content officer at Great American Family, hosting "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," as well as producing and acting in TV and film work.

When asked if there was anything she has not done yet, Bure joked with Fox News Digital at the 31st annual Movieguide Awards. "I was going to say, take a nap, that’s what I’d like to do!"

But even with her busy schedule, the 47-year-old is on hand to help a friend, as she has done with "The Wonder Years" star, Danica McKellar.

McKellar has spoken openly about finding her faith in the past few years and frequently cited Bure as an inspiration.

"It’s been incredible. It humbles me when anyone finds the joy and love in Jesus that I know of, and so many people know of," Bure said of McKellar’s spiritual growth. "But when it’s someone that you didn’t even quite realize was searching and you had an impact, it’s even more special."

She added, "I’m glad she just asked me questions, that was like the most amazing thing she was willing and open to ask and start her journey."

Someone Bure has no advice for is her newlywed son, Lev.

"No, this momma has no advice," Bure told Fox News Digital.

"They already got all the advice, they just need to enjoy one another, love one another and live in marital newlywed bliss right now," she added.

Bure’s oldest son, Lev, married his fiancé, Elliott Dunham, on Jan. 30.

"Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott," she wrote on Instagram. "We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God’s blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full."

She also shares son Maksim and daughter Natasha with her husband, Valeri Bure.

Ahead of the wedding, Bure told Fox News Digital that watching her kids grow and build their own lives is "the best thing."

"You want to raise them up, and then you just watch them spread their wings and fly," she said. "And it's exciting as a parent. I'm always encouraged to see what my kids are doing and how they love people and their friends and family, and all of that."

The "Full House" star has another exciting partnership on the horizon, producing and appearing in the new movie "Unsung Hero," from King + Country’s Joel Smallbone.

The film tells the real life story of Smallbone’s family’s journey from Australia to the United States and their struggle to survive with their love of music and their faith guiding them.

"When they sent me the script in a producer aspect, I just fell in love with it," Bure said. "The script is so fantastic, it’s so beautifully and wonderfully written. And it’s the story of their family, so it resonates with so many families in the world that have really been left with nothing and they’ve built their way back up, all in the midst of trusting God in every moment."

She added, "I was like an instant yes, and then being in it was just a bonus."

The 31st annual Movieguide Awards ceremony airs on Great American Family on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.