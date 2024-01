Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Candace Cameron Bure and her former NHL husband, Valeri Bure, are learning how to navigate life as "empty nesters."

Bure appeared on FOX's "We are Family" on Sunday alongside her cousin, Kenzie, where the two sang Donna Summers’ hit "Hot Stuff." Family is important to Bure, who spoke to Fox News Digital about her 27-year marriage to Valeri and watching their children create their own paths in life.

The 47-year-old "Fuller House" star said her marriage tips, which include communication and honoring your partner, are "pretty boring."

"I feel like my answers are always pretty boring because it's the things that we always hear, like communication, loving and honoring one another, or being respectful towards each other but also having fun," Bure told Fox News Digital.

"In 27 years, you have to keep dating. You have to keep laughing together. You have to keep the joy in the relationship."

"And I think at this stage of my life, because we're kind of empty nesters, really, it's about finding the new fun in our life and the things that we're doing together or where we're going to go and meeting new people and new friends," she added. "And it … kind of never stops. It continues to evolve, and it's what keeps it healthy."

Candace and Val, who married in June 1996, share three kids: Natasha, Lev and Maxim. All of them have since left home, and Candace explained that she gets to be close with her kids as adults due to the "strong relationships" the family built when they were younger.

"We cultivated those strong relationships as they were young and all throughout their years in their small youth and then teenage years," Bure explained to Fox News Digital. "And now that they're adults … now's the time where you get to be friends with your kids. And it's pretty awesome, but it's all in the foundation and the groundwork that we get to have this fruitful relationship as adults."

The couple is living life as "empty nesters" these days as their children move on to new phases of life. Natasha, Candace and Val's oldest, recently announced she was moving from her "little bubble" in Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, in a YouTube video.

"I have so many friends that I really love, but I want to get out of my comfort zone and try something new," she explained.

Meanwhile, the couple's oldest son, Lev, is getting married.

"I’m definitely finding my place in the wedding and just being supportive, and I love that," Candace previously told US Weekly. "Of course, I want to help and do everything, but I’m learning to settle into my position of just being available and supportive."

Watching her kids create their own paths in life as they get older is "the best thing" as a parent, Candace told Fox News Digital.

"You want to raise them up, and then you just watch them spread their wings and fly," she said. "And it's exciting as a parent. I'm always encouraged to see what my kids are doing and how they love people and their friends and family, and all of that.

"It all comes down to the heart. As a parent, watching them and their hearts, more than the career aspects and all of that, even though those are all exciting things."

The "Full House" actress' tight-knit relationship with her large family is what drew Candace to join "We are Family." The FOX guessing game show – hosted by Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman – features musical performances by relatively unknown family members of celebrities.

For Candace, she "immediately" thought of her cousin, Kenzie.

"This one seemed really fun because it was all about family," she told Fox News Digital. "And I loved the concept of putting the spotlight on a really talented family member in your life that is kind of unknown to the public."

"I immediately thought of Kenzie for this show because she has such a beautiful voice, and I'm not a singer myself, but because of the concept and Kenzie, I was like, 'You know what? If she wants to do this, I'm going to do it. I'll put myself out there, too, and we'll go have fun together.'"

After her time on the show, Kenzie is working on writing original music to produce with the help of her friends.

"I honestly never wanted to do something that was like a big singing contest," Kenzie told Fox News Digital. "I wanted to just have fun, and being able to do a show that just brings family together and people together and just have fun with it was like exactly what I wanted to do. And so when Candace called me, I was on my way to work, and I was like, ‘This is incredible. This is going to be so much fun.’ And it was a great time."

