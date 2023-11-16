Candace Cameron Bure focusing on faith-based content 'in a cultural desert'

Candace Cameron Bure is committed to providing options for people looking for family-friendly, faith-based films.

"I think we want to create an oasis in a cultural desert," Bure told Fox News Digital in an interview with Great American Family CEO Bill Abbot.

Abbott agreed, saying, "I think that the culture overall needs it. And there is just so little content out there that serves family and faith and is done in a quality way. And so that is a very big part of what our mission is and what we do, and the demand is huge."

The two are also putting a major emphasis on supporting our military, and held a special screening for service members.

Bure and Abbott have been working closely since the "Full House" star became the channel’s chief creative officer last year, a title she happily embraced.

On top of her duties in the executive suite, Bure is also acting in films on the channel. Her latest, "My Christmas Hero," premieres the day after Thanksgiving, and stars Bure as an Army reserve doctor "who’s on a mission to honor a fallen soldier."

"They really are appreciative that we honor faith, family and country and that we are pro-country and we love America and we're grateful for their service," Bure said. "So I know it means a lot to them that we honor them and we want to in really big ways because we know that we wouldn't be here in peace without them."

She added, "So this is just a small gesture of appreciation on our end."

Bure and Abbot held a special premiere screening of the movie for service members and their families last week at Joint Army and Air Force Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Washington state, where the film is set.

"It’s a joy to be here," Bure said. "We've met many people, [with] huge smiles on their faces, which are bringing us so much joy. But I know that they're really happy that we're here. And it's a place where their whole family can come to watch the movie tonight. And that's special for us because that's who our movies are for, the whole family together."

Abbott felt gratitude for the men and women protecting the country as well.

"What comes across for me is the dedication that these military members have [shown]," he said. "It's remarkable how the service of the country is so passionate and so authentic and such a part of their DNA. And we feel very, very blessed to have people like that protecting the country."

He added, "And our network is all about celebrating faith, family and country. And so it's a privilege to be here."

Christmas is a major focus for the channel as well, and another "Full House" alum, Lori Loughlin, is joining in with a new movie titled "Christmas Blessing."

"It means so much to me. Lori's the best," Bure said of her former co-star. "I mean, I've known Lori since I was, I think, 11 years old. We've had a lifelong friendship. She's a wonderful person. She's a fantastic actress. So we are so happy to have her at Great American Family."

Abbott said the movie is "one of the best Christmas movies I’ve ever been involved with" and said Loughlin is "a quality person."

"It comes through in this movie and giving back and gratitude. And there are just so many characteristics to love about it," he said.