Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Candace Cameron Bure and the "Full House" cast are "literally family," 36 years after the sitcom first aired.

Bure, along with John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber recently sat down together via video chat to honor the late Bob Saget on the two-year anniversary of his death.

The actress, who starred as DJ Tanner in "Full House," told Fox News Digital the cast is "constantly" in contact.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE ON NAVIGATING EMPTY-NEST PHASE OF MARRIAGE

"We're all close friends. We keep in contact, like, constantly. I always just get amused when [the media calls] them reunions because I'm like, 'We're literally family hanging out,'" she explained. "But sometimes we do that publicly.

"It's always going to be a special but hard day in our lives," Bure continued. "We're always going to honor Bob for the rest of our lives and probably together and probably publicly because we love him so much and want to keep his memory alive. We're family through and through."

WATCH: CANDACE CAMERON BURE DESCRIBES FORMER ‘FULL HOUSE’ CAST AS ‘SECOND FAMILY’

Saget died Jan. 9, 2022.

His widow, Kelly Rizzo, had missed the livestream on the two-year anniversary of his death but told Fox News Digital it was "so special."

"I felt so bad I missed it, but I saw the recap of it, and it was just so special that everyone's still sharing the love," she said.

"I was only in his life six years, but some of these people, like John [Stamos] and all the ‘Full House’ cast, they've known him for 35 years. So, of course they're going to still be sharing all the Bob love."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rizzo, who hosts "Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo" , revealed Loughlin beat her to Saget's grave site on the Jan. 9 anniversary.

"I went to visit him at the cemetery in the morning, and it was actually kind of a funny moment because I brought a few, like, small flowers. And right when I got there, there was a massive flower arrangement," Rizzo said. "I knew that it was from Lori Loughlin. I'm like, 'I bet that's from Lori.' And, sure enough, they were from Lori.

"She had beat me to the punch and got there before I did."

Bure shared a throwback photo of herself with Saget at a red carpet event on the two-year anniversary of his death. She captioned the post, "I miss you always. I could use one of your hugs right now."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bure is big on family and recently appeared in the Jan. 14 episode of FOX's "We are Family." The guessing game show features a non-famous relative of a celebrity before revealing who they're related to.

Bure and her cousin Kenzie performed a duet of Donna Summers' "Hot Stuff" for their appearance on the show. The 47-year-old actress told Fox News Digital she was drawn to the show because it is "all about family."

While the "Fuller House" star has close relationships with her own family, she also considers her former cast members her "second family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm very grateful that I'm very close to my own family, and we have quite a big family — extended family. And I'm glad you all got to meet Kenzie. But if I didn't have my family, the ‘Full House’ family is like, I mean, they truly are my second family."