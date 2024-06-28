Candace Cameron Bure's summer workout tip that is 'better than being at a gym'

While Candace Cameron Bure tries to stay consistent in her health all year round, the "Full House" alum admitted she ups her game for summer.

Speaking exclusively to Fox News Digital, the mom of three opened up about her go-to tips for summertime fitness and wellness.

"I love health and wellness," she said. "Just remember I'm not a doctor. I'm not a nutritionist. I'm not a professional athlete or coach. I'm just a person who loves all of it and really just loves to soak up information from people that I admire that are really intelligent in that space and know exactly what they're talking about."

"Tips for summertime is to get out and get moving," she added. "I know that sounds super simple, but typically the weather is good in most places. Getting out and getting your steps in makes such a massive difference. Doing it outside is better than being at a gym on a treadmill because you're getting fresh air, you're getting in nature. At the end of your walk or jog, take your shoes off, put your feet in the grass and get grounded, like those just for overall health are amazing."

"I up my steps in the summertime and try to walk wherever I can," Bure said. "I park a little further in the parking lot."

Her second tip?

"Drink a lot of water," she said. "We hear it all the time and again, it sounds so basic, but it's basic because these are the things that work and are important for our bodies. We know we have to stay hydrated, especially in the summertime. I also add an electrolyte to my water which really helps."

Practicing good skin care is her last piece of advice.

"It's really important because we're going outside more often," she said. "Find a great, high-quality mineral sunscreen for your face. I love the sun. Vitamin D is very important. I'm really prone to sun spots so I make sure I put sunscreen on and even a hat when I'm going to be outside for long periods of time."

"I try to stay consistent throughout the year, but I definitely up my game in the summertime," she concluded.

Bure has been candid about her health and wellness journey throughout the years and has openly discussed the eating disorder she developed shortly after her run on "Full House," which aired from 1987 until 1995.

When the series originally wrapped, Bure moved to Montreal to support her husband Valeri Bure’s hockey career. She quickly noticed a shift in her relationship with food after feeling lonely and isolated. She received the help and support she needed and eventually developed healthier eating patterns.

"It’s been an ongoing journey for me," Bure explained to Fox News Digital in 2020. "My relationship with food and my relationship with fitness… I’ve been very public about an eating disorder that I had in my early 20s. And it’s something I still think about in terms of making good choices for myself to stay on the right track. And so I think the biggest key for me that was like a lightbulb moment was just understanding and listening to my body, and ultimately realizing how much better I feel when I make good choices."

"It’s not to say you can’t eat that or I will never eat that," she added. "I eat everything, but I know I have to eat in small portions, in moderation, because then it’s just like this never-ending cycle. A cycle that you put yourself… Like, ‘Oh, I don’t feel good today.’ But you know it’s a consequence of overeating a ton of sugar. And so I realized if I just don’t do that, I won’t have the cycle of that battle in my life anymore."

"I love cheat days," she continued. "And the truth is, I eat really what I want to eat. I just try to eat the things that aren’t so good for me in moderation… Chips and guacamole are my go-to. I love it. And then if I really want a sweet treat, ice cream is always my favorite."

As far as her workout routine, Bure previously admitted she was not always a fan of exercise.

"My relationship with fitness, I didn’t always love working out," she said in 2020. "I certainly didn’t like it as a kid, as a young teen [or] even in my early 20s. I really found the joy of fitness in my 30s and it’s because I found things that I liked to do. And I found the fun in it, and I also found people that I enjoy doing it with."

