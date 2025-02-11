Candace Cameron Bure feels people are ‘less afraid of being canceled’ in Hollywood for their faith

Candace Cameron Bure has always proudly shared her Christian faith, and she’s seeing others start to do the same.

"I feel like people are just a little less afraid of being canceled now that they can share their faith openly or whatever their opinions are [even] if they’re not congruent with some other people’s opinions," she told Fox News Digital on the red carpet for the Movieguide Awards.

"And, so, I love seeing this in our country, and I’m hopeful. I’m very hopeful."

Bure also has hopes for the ongoing recovery from the Los Angeles fires, which swept through the Altadena and Pacific Palisades neighborhoods last month.

"It’s been so hard, and I have so many friends that lived in the Palisades that lost their homes. It’s going to be a journey. It’s going to be a long time for recovery," Bure, a former resident of the Pacific Palisades for over three decades, said. "In the meantime, the community has come together, and we’re all doing what we can to help.

"Even though I’m not in Los Angeles right now, I’m filming a movie. I’m still in touch with everyone, still have a store that’s open to gather great items for our families that have lost everything. And we’re going to continue to do that. I think that’s the beauty about a community, and Los Angeles has really come together to help."

While Bure moved out of Los Angeles and is working elsewhere, she wants to see productions return to her hometown.

"I would love to see it come back," Bure said. "However, totally open to all the other states that are currently creating revenue and having more entertainment come into them, I think that’s wonderful too. Love creating jobs."

That could be one of the priorities of President Donald Trump’s newly appointed Hollywood "special envoys," Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone.

"I’m eager to see it. I hope that they bring a lot of business back to Los Angeles and Hollywood because it’s been, unless you’re a huge, big budget show, it’s been very difficult to work here," Bure said.

"It’s honestly why I do the majority of my movies in Canada, because you get better tax breaks up there. So, I am hoping that we get to do a lot more back in the states, specifically in LA, because this is Hollywood, where it all started. Entertainment belongs here."

In addition to her work as Great American Family’s chief creative officer and a mother of four grown children, Bure has a number of Christmas movie projects.

When asked if there’s one ultimate Christmas movie she’d like to attempt, Bure said, "I think because I do Christmas movies every year, I don’t know that I have the ultimate dream one because then why would I do another one? So, I just keep finding one that’s great to do this year and then just thinking what could be next year."

Bure presented at and was one of the nominees at the Movieguide Awards, which air on Great American Family and PureFlix March 6.

"I love the Movieguide awards. It’s one of my favorite events every year because it’s the award show that celebrates family movies and television," she said.