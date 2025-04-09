Candace Cameron Bure admits she 'whipped' herself for years as she struggled with body image

Candace Cameron Bure is getting candid about a challenge that "a lot of women struggle with."

During Tuesday's episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," the "Full House" alum, 49, opened up about her personal battle with body image and explained how her faith has helped her find "a whole new perspective" on how she views herself.

"I've whipped my body," an emotional Bure told podcast guests Allie Schnacky and daughter, Natasha Bure. "I've spoken to it so harshly. So mean."

Recounting a dream she once had, Bure said a certain Bible verse – Numbers 22 – allowed her to view her body in a different light.

"And then God allowed my body to speak back, and my body said back to me, 'Have I not been the body that's carried you all the days of your life? Am I not your legs that allow you to walk? Am I not your arms that allow you to pick up and feed yourself?… Why do you hurt me so badly, and why do you talk to me so badly, and why do you treat me this way? I can lift you up… you have to tell me what to do. I'm following your lead.'"

"And it was like this amazing revelation in my life," she continued. "And the weirdest story out of the Bible, that God spoke to me about how mean I've been to my body. I never saw it that way – it's this beautiful amazing thing that God gave me."

Bure admitted she now has "a whole different perspective of how I think about my body."

The actress took to social media to share a clip of the episode.

"I was so mean to myself… and looking back it breaks my heart. Learning to speak with kindness to my body has been a journey, and I know I’m not alone in this. To those who relate – I hope you can feel me giving you the biggest virtual hug right now. And I hope you’ll join me in showing ourselves the grace and love we truly deserve."

This isn't the first time Bure has opened up about her struggles.

In 2016, the mom of three detailed the ins and outs of how she developed an eating disorder years ago.

"I had a great body image growing up," Bure said at a panel for #EatingRecoveryDay in New York City, according to People . "My parents were wonderful, and protective of not allowing the entertainment industry to shape me into what they believed a standard of body image of perfection was."

"The change of having worked since I was 5 years old to now becoming a wife and soon-to-be mom, and living in a city where I didn't have family and friends around me, I kind of lost the sense of who I was," she said.

Bure said she spent many nights alone, so she turned to the one friend that was "so readily available anytime I wanted, and that for me was food."

"It became a very destructive relationship, and it was one that really caught me off guard," she said. "I got into a cycle of binge eating and feeling such guilt and shame for that, that I would start purging. And without even knowing, it soon just took over to a point where you feel such a loss of control."

She said her faith eventually helped her recover. "It was never about the weight for me," she told People . "It was an emotional issue."

Bure has always proudly shared her Christian faith, and she’s seeing others start to do the same.

"I feel like people are just a little less afraid of being canceled now that they can share their faith openly or whatever their opinions are [even] if they’re not congruent with some other people’s opinions," she recently told Fox News Digital on the red carpet for the Movieguide Awards.

"And, so, I love seeing this in our country, and I’m hopeful. I’m very hopeful."