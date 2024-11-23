Candace Cameron Bure admits she'll put on a 'pound or two' for holidays

When it comes to staying fit during the holidays, Candace Cameron Bure knows a thing or two.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the "Full House" alum, 48, opened up about her unique hack for staying healthy during the holiday season.

"I love decorating. I love Christmas music so much, and I love the food," said Bure. "And I haven't really baked in a while. I used to bake every Christmas, and now that's – I think just because of wanting to eat healthier and not have all the sugar in the house, we've kind of excluded the baking, and we just light candles for the smell, but we still do a lot of cooking."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE ON NAVIGATING EMPTY-NEST PHASE OF MARRIAGE

"People are starting to send the gifts already, and I'm like, ‘Oh, this is so hard. Willpower, willpower.’ But I truly believe that life is worth living, and you just enjoy it in moderation. And I've always kind of prepared myself for that. Over the holidays, I'm probably going to put on a pound or two. And it is what it is, because life is meant to be lived."

"And then, just like everyone does, it's the new year, let's just clean it up, and a couple weeks go by, and you're back to normal. It's totally fine. But I think, "Enjoy it. Just keep it small, have a bite or two. You don't need to finish the whole thing.' And that's what I remind myself each time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: CANDACE CAMERON BURE SHARES UNIQUE HACK FOR STAYING FIT DURING HOLIDAYS

As a mom of three adult children, Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, enjoy the time they get to spend as a whole family and fully take advantage of it over the holidays.

"[On Christmas morning] we wake up now before the sun rises, and we go out and find a spot, and we watch the sunrise together as a family," Bure said. "And I just love it. I think we actually started it during the pandemic. You couldn't go anywhere. And I think my son had said, 'Hey, why don't we wake up and watch the sunrise on Christmas morning?'"

"So this will be our fourth year that we're doing that, and we found a new little spot that we're going to go watch the sunrise," she continued. "We're going to hike up a little bit and have a great view, and it's so beautiful, and it just kind of sets the day and the tone."

WATCH: CANDACE CAMERON BURE SHARES SPECIAL CHRISTMAS TRADITION THAT ‘SETS THE TONE’ FOR THE DAY

"I love our Christmas eves every year," she added. "We have a great dinner. My husband will always cook us beef Wellington, mashed potatoes, have a great glass of wine. It's just like that's our traditional Christmas Eve dinner. And then we go to church and there's always a beautiful candle lighting ceremony. And I love all those things so much. And what I value most is truly being with my family but also having my parents, who are both healthy and happy. But every year that you get older, you cherish the years and the days and the moments more and more and more because they're not always going to be there."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

With the holidays in full swing, Bure, who became the Great American Family Channel's chief creative officer in 2022, is hoping fans will find joy in watching faith and family-based content during the Great American Family Christmas franchise this season.

"Honestly, it has been 15 years of shooting Christmas content all year long, and so I'm so used to it," said Bure, who's starring in multiple Christmas films for the 4th annual Great American Christmas franchise. "I feel like I'm synonymous with these Christmas movies. I really love making them. I have such a joy for Christmas and so it feels very natural at this point, 15 years in, to just be like, 'Yeah, it's Christmas 24/7.'"

WATCH: FOX NATION'S ‘A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS’ GIVES EXCLUSIVE LOOK AT ‘GORGEOUS' NORTH POLE EXPERIENCE

"I really do love our lineup at Great American Family Channel," she added. "They are heartwarming movies. You've got the prince and princess movies, you've got some really fun musical Christmas movies with songs. I mean, they're fantastic. And then you'll probably pull out the tissues for my movies."

"So there's quite the lineup, and I love all of the talent that we have, and I want people to be entertained," she said. "I want them to feel comforted and laugh and be joyful and whatever makes them feel good about watching these Christmas movies. We have one for everyone. So, whether you like to laugh or you want this song and dance, or you want the tears, we have them."

WATCH: FOX NATION DEBUTS ITS THIRD ORIGINAL FILM WITH A HOLIDAY TWIST