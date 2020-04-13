Shanina Shaik shares how she’s spending her time during the coronavirus lockdown in Spain

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Shanina Shaik is determined to keep a positive outlook during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The situation for me, like for many others, has created so much anxiety when you start to think about how it’s impacted people’s health and work,” the Australian model told Daily Mail Australia on Sunday.

“The outbreak has affected my work just like everyone else, but I remain positive and try to keep myself busy," she continued. "I do my best to care and help others and am looking forward to new work and projects in the coming months.”

LUCY LAWLESS TO HOST ‘XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS’ MARATHON DURING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

The 29-year-old, best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, has been quarantining in Spain with her new beau, Seyed Payam Mirtorabi, since February and is missing her native Australia.

The star told the outlet that by entering a lockdown early, she was able to escape panic-buying and purchased all of her essential groceries early on. Still, Shaik admitted staying motivated isn’t always easy.

PARIS HILTON REFLECTS ON HER CELEBRITY: ‘I WAS ALWAYS AHEAD OF MY TIME’

“It can be hard at times to stay motivated,” she said. “With the help of my favorite trainers and their online IG [Instagram] Live classes and apps, it gets me going for the beginning of my day.”

Shaik also shared that she's avoiding watching too much television and, instead, treats herself to a movie night on Fridays. She’s been using her free time to perfect her dance moves and post them on TikTok, a video-sharing app.

Back in 2018, Shaik told Fox News that she endured bullying growing up.

“Honestly, anyone can be bullied,” Shaik said at the time. “It doesn’t matter your skin color or your physical appearance. Growing up I was bullied to the point where I was cutting class and my grades were failing. I just didn’t have the courage to tell my mom. When it came to my mental health, I wasn’t in a good place.”

“I urge people today that if they are being bullied in any way, tell someone,” she continued. “There is always help out there and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about. I think that’s what I was more scared of, being embarrassed. But thankfully, my mom did help me through the process.”

NAOMI CAMPBELL SAYS SHE’S WEARING ELIZABETH TAYLOR’S CAFTANS DURING QUARANTINE: ‘I’M NOT COUNTING DAYS’

‘DUCK DYNASTY’ STAR PHIL ROBERTSON SAYS HE IS ‘TOTALLY AT PEACE’ LIVING IN QUARANTINE

Shaik also revealed that, despite her success as a model, she faced challenges early on for not being blonde and blue-eyed.

“Oh, definitely,” she said. “Especially when I started my career in Australia. I didn’t look like the typical Australian beachy girl with blonde hair. I had to move to New York to get a job. And at times I didn’t fit into a category of a look.

“I wasn’t Caucasian, I wasn’t black, I wasn’t Asian. But at the same time, that’s what makes my look so unique." she said. "And in that sense, it has helped me to be booked for other jobs. But certainly, there were times that I just didn’t get the jobs I wanted. Rejection is really hard to deal with in our industry.”