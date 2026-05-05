'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Nicholas Brendon's cause of death revealed

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A cause of death for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor Nicholas Brendon, who suddenly died at the age of 54 in March, has been revealed.

According to the coroner's report obtained by Fox News Digital, the manner of death was listed as natural. The autopsy results listed atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease as Brendon's cause of death, citing acute pneumonia and a previous myocardial infarction as contributing factors.

Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner stated that he was dispatched to Brendon's residence around 9:20 a.m. on March 20. Law enforcement present found no obvious signs of foul play.

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First responders arrived at the home after receiving a 911 call around 8:21 a.m. from Brendon's longtime friend, Theresa Fortier — who had been staying with the actor due to his declining health. Fortier, who was sleeping in a separate bedroom, stated that she had last seen Brendon around 5 a.m., when she heard him coughing. She woke around 8 a.m. and found him dead.

Medics declared Brendon deceased upon arrival due to "obvious signs of death," the report stated.

Zeiner declared the time of death was around 6 a.m.

"Law enforcement present found no obvious signs of foul play and assisted me with cataloging the scene," Zeiner wrote in the report. "Nothing seemed out of place or disturbed. The home appeared as though he had been renovating."

Fortier said Brendon had been having a persistent cough and had been self-medicating with over-the-counter medications, the report stated. He had been complaining about chest pain, but refused to go to the hospital.

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His family confirmed his death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes," the statement read. "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive and endlessly driven to create.

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"Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing."

They concluded their statement by asking the public "for privacy during this time" as they took the time to "grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

In 2023, Brendon shared that he had a heart attack in 2022 and multiple spinal surgeries following.

The actor previously revealed he was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as "the compression of a collection of nerve roots" found "at the bottom of your spinal cord" that control the ability to "move and feel sensations in your legs and urinary bladder."

Following his death, close friends and former costars flocked to social media to share their respects.

"'They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me,'" Sarah Michelle Gellar, who portrayed Buffy Summers, wrote on Instagram, quoting his character. "I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky."

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Alyson Hannigan, who portrayed Willow Rosenberg, wrote, "My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP."