'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' stars honor Nicholas Brendon with touching tributes after his sudden death

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Hollywood is mourning the loss of Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role as Xander Harris on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," after his sudden death at age 54.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who famously portrayed Buffy Summers, posted an old photo alongside a heartfelt goodbye that referenced the show.

"'They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me,'" she wrote, quoting Brendon's character. She added, "I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky."

Alyson Hannigan, who portrayed Willow Rosenberg, also honored Brendon with a sweet tribute featuring an image from the series.

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She captioned it, "My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP."

Emma Caulfield, known for her role as Anya Jenkins, shared her reaction on Instagram Stories, posting: "No word yet. I love you Nicky. Let this clip of us giving it our best be a placeholder." She also included a clip from the show's musical episode and added, "Rest Nicky. Rest."

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Caulfield additionally took to Instagram to post a photo of the pair smiling towards the camera, "I just watched an old video of us at some comic con panel. Damn Nicky you made me laugh. From day one you welcomed me. You made keeping a straight face a nearly impossible task. Thank you. Love you. Rest in peace old friend."

David Boreanaz, who portrayed the vampire Angel, reflected on Brendon’s impact with a photo of the two smiling, writing in part: "There are people you work with and then there are people you share time with. Nick was the latter."

Boreanaz continued, "He carried something real — not perfect, not polished, just real — And in this business, that matters more than most things. We don’t always get to choose how long someone stays in the story, only that they were here. And he was… Rest easy Brother… Some people leave a mark without trying."

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J. August Richards, known for his role as Charles Gunn on "Angel," the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" spin-off, shared his tribute to Brendon on X.

"I got to witness firsthand how beloved Nicholas Brendon is all over the world… We laughed, we sang, we gave good panel!!! Hearing of his passing today made me incredibly sad. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends…"

Brendon's death was announced Friday, March 20, with his family confirming the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon."

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"He passed in his sleep of natural causes," the statement added. "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive and endlessly driven to create."

Beyond his work on "Buffy," Brendon appeared in projects including films such as "Psycho Beach Party," "Hard Ground" and "Survivor Island," as well as television series like "Private Practice" and "Criminal Minds."

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In recent years, Brendon candidly shared his health struggles through social media. In 2022, a post shared on his Instagram account informed fans he had been hospitalized following a cardiac incident and had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

He later revealed in a 2023 Instagram post that he had suffered a heart attack and undergone multiple spinal surgeries. Brendon had previously disclosed a diagnosis of cauda equina syndrome, a condition described by the Cleveland Clinic as the compression of nerve roots at the base of the spinal cord, which can affect movement and sensation in the lower body.