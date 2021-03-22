Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming celebrates their 12-year wedding anniversary

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis are celebrating a special day: their 12th wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, Heming, 42, captioned a photo on social media of herself snuggling into Willis', 66, neck. "Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back!" she wrote.

"Even though there’s been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo! 🌚🤣 That’s what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?" Heming added.

"We’ve had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person," the model continued. "There’s no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him."

The couple married on March 21, 2009, on the Turks and Caicos Islands. They share two daughters Mabel, who is almost 9, and Evelyn, 6.

"He’s my family, he’s given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet," Heming concluded.

Willis also shares three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27.

On March 19, the "Die Hard" star turned 66 years old. Heming celebrated with another sweet message online.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest love of my life. This guy walked into my life has turned it upside and inside out every day since," she wrote. "He’s the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every single day 🧡 I know there’s no fan greater than a BW fan so send your positive birthday vibes his way. His sensitive Pisces soul will love it."

In an interview with People magazine in December 2020, Heming told the outlet, "When we first met, I was surprised at how charming and how funny he was – and extremely handsome."

Willis gushed, "I was already in love with her."