Bruce Willis' daughter reveals why actor is quarantining with ex Demi Moore and not his wife Emma Heming

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have raised some eyebrows since it was revealed that they've been quarantining together with their daughters despite being divorced.

Scout Willis, one of the former couple's daughters, was recently featured on the "Dopey" podcast, where she spoke about her current living situation, which also includes her boyfriend Jake, sisters Rumer, 31, and Tallulah, 26, and Tallulah's boyfriend, Dillon.

STARS WHO HAVE CHANGED THEIR HAIR AT HIME DURING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

It was recently reported that Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, stayed at her home with their young children rather than joining her husband at Moore's home, which Scout expanded upon.

“It’s been so funny because to me they’re just like my super f--king weird parents but to everyone else, they’re at this different level,” said Scout. “It’s actually been really cool."

Scout revealed that the family originally planned on Heming joining their quarantine, along with her and Bruce's children Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 5, but plans unexpectedly changed.

"...My younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f--king with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot," explained Scout.

DEMI MOORE, BRUCE WILLIS HAVE A QUARANTINE-EDITION 'FAMILY BOOK CLUB'

Heming and the younger girls stuck around in Los Angeles to await test results after the incident, Scout said, "then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters."

Scout and her family are in Idaho, where she and her sisters were raised before their parents' 2000 divorce.

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute,” said Scout. “They’re both such nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute.”

She continued: "It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them."

BRUCE WILLIS' WIFE, EMMA, COMMENTS ON DEMI MOORE'S FAMILY PHOTO AS SHE ISOLATES WIITH EX-HUSBAND

An insider previously told People magazine that Heming has "no issues" with Willis self-isolating with Moore and his daughters.

“Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family,” a family source told the magazine. “There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids.”

Despite the physical separation from Heming, the family insider maintained “everything is great” between the pair.

Additionally, a source connected to Moore revealed that it isn’t uncommon for the exes, who were married for 13 years, to spend time together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close,” the source said.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report