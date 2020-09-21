Demi Moore posts throwback photo with ex-husband Bruce Willis from 1987 Emmy Awards

Demi Moore felt nostalgic ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards show on Sunday.

The actress shared a throwback picture of herself arm-in-arm with her ex-husband Bruce Willis from the 1987 awards show.

Moore, who is 57, wore all black in a single-breasted jacket and pants. Willis, who is 65, wore a traditional tux with an almost floor-length jacket.

“1987 #Emmys… arriving in style,” the “Ghost” actress captioned the photo.

The couple’s daughter Scout commented, “Omg dad’s coat is sending me.”

Willis hosted the 1987 Emmys and took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on “Moonlight.”

Months later, the “Die Hard” actor and Moore got married. They later divorced in 2000.

Willis and Moore share three children -- Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26. The “Pulp Fiction” star also has two daughters -- Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6 -- with his current wife, model and actress Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009.

Earlier this year, Willis, Moore, and Heming, 42, quarantined together in Idaho with their daughters at the home Willis and Moore’s children grew up.

The group celebrated several birthdays there, holidays and did a bunch of family bonding activities.