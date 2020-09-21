Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Demi Moore
Published

Demi Moore posts throwback photo with ex-husband Bruce Willis from 1987 Emmy Awards

The former couple got married that same year

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 21Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Demi Moore felt nostalgic ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards show on Sunday.

The actress shared a throwback picture of herself arm-in-arm with her ex-husband Bruce Willis from the 1987 awards show.

Moore, who is 57, wore all black in a single-breasted jacket and pants. Willis, who is 65, wore a traditional tux with an almost floor-length jacket.

2020 EMMYS LIVE UPDATES: THE NIGHT TV'S BIGGEST STARS WENT VIRTUAL

“1987 #Emmys… arriving in style,” the “Ghost” actress captioned the photo.

The couple’s daughter Scout commented, “Omg dad’s coat is sending me.”

Willis hosted the 1987 Emmys and took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on “Moonlight.”

Months later, the “Die Hard” actor and Moore got married. They later divorced in 2000.

DEMI MOORE SAYS SHE 'CHANGED' HERSELF FOR EACH OF HER 3 MARRIAGES

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party on September 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party on September 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

Willis and Moore share three children -- Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26. The “Pulp Fiction” star also has two daughters -- Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6 -- with his current wife, model and actress Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, Willis, Moore, and Heming, 42, quarantined together in Idaho with their daughters at the home Willis and Moore’s children grew up.

The group celebrated several birthdays there, holidays and did a bunch of family bonding activities.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment