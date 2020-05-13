Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, actor’s wife Emma Heming, and kids pose for family photos 'social distancing style'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The family time continued for exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

The pair spent several weeks together quarantining with their three grown daughters -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26 -- while Willis' current wife, Emma, stayed at their home with the daughters she shares with the actor -- Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 6.

While Willis, 65, recently left Moore's home to reunite with his wife and younger children, the family has gathered to pose for family photos with Emma and her girls.

The photos were taken by professional photographer Brian Bowen Smith as part of a series of photos he's taking from his car during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Moore shared a pair of black-and-white photos shot from inside the photographer's car. The photos included herself, Willis, Emma and all of their children standing in front of a pond. Even the family dogs made it into the pictures.

"Thankful to be with family today (and every day)," wrote the actress in the caption.

On Monday, Moore shared another behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot, featuring the large, blended family looking to the photographer in the car for direction.

"Family photo shoot," read the caption. "Social distancing style."

Bowden shared a few pics from the shoot to his own Instagram profile, revealing that he drove a long way to Sun Valley, Idaho, to capture the images.

"What an amazing gift. The whole gang. I was over the moon when @demimoore hit me up and said we’re all in, how can we help? And I said I’ll just swing on through with Pearl, you guys all be outside and ready," wrote the photographer. "It’s sort of strange driving for 16 hours and shooting for around 30 - 40 seconds. The most amazing thing about this book is that everyone is on the same playing field from celebs to everyday folks to dogs to scenery."

Heming also shared a photo from the shoot to social media, but hers only showcased herself, Willis, and their two kiddos.

"I’m so grateful to know this kind of love," she wrote in the caption. "Hope you had a beautiful Mother’s Day because you sure deserved it.