Bruce Willis’ wife says her love for actor ‘only grows’ but admits ‘holidays are hard’ amid dementia battle

Bruce Willis’ wife of 16 years, Emma Heming, is cherishing every moment with the beloved actor, but says the holidays and anniversaries can be especially challenging.

The couple celebrated a special milestone in their relationship, as Emma shared sweet photos of the two tightly embracing and kissing one another.

"16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows," she posted on Instagram.

Her caption was accompanied by a photo of her kissing the "Die Hard" actor on the cheek with tropical plants in the background.

Emma and Bruce were originally married in 2009 but celebrated a vow renewal in 2019 with all his children and even his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Heming also shared on her Instagram Stories that she just had a "good cry" with a friend, and spoke about how it's so important to have someone to trust with your feelings, "instead of just bottling them up and putting your best foot forward and just kind of soldiering through stuff, which I have a tendency to do."

She continued, "You know, holidays are hard, anniversaries are hard. But for me, this year, it has really been about community, building a community and connection. And I just want to say that has been my lifeline and I just want to thank you for that."

The iconic Hollywood actor’s family initially shared a health update back in February, explaining that his aphasia diagnosis had "progressed" to frontotemporal dementia.

Emma, his five daughters and ex-wife Moore have stood by his side every step of the way during his dementia battle.

Willis' daughter Scout, 32, shared several sweet videos and photos of her father on social media over Thanksgiving. Scout put out her hand while waiting for Bruce to grab on, as she captioned the video, "My guy."

Bruce’s wife continues to candidly speak out about how she’s coping with her husband’s dementia.

"I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don’t," she wrote in an op-ed for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper last month.

She added, "When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that."

The model and entrepreneur said she also has "so much more hope" than when he was first diagnosed, because she understands the disease better.

In September, she admitted on the "Today" show that "dementia is hard" and when asked if Bruce is aware of his condition, Emma responded, "It's hard to know."