Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis’ wife says her love for actor ‘only grows’ but admits ‘holidays are hard’ amid dementia battle

'Die Hard' actor Bruce Willis and model Emma Heming are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Praya Lundberg talks learning from Bruce Willis and John Travolta on set Video

Praya Lundberg talks learning from Bruce Willis and John Travolta on set

Praya Lundberg discusses working with Bruce Willis and John Travolta on "Paradise City," and what she learned from them on set.

Bruce Willis’ wife of 16 years, Emma Heming, is cherishing every moment with the beloved actor, but says the holidays and anniversaries can be especially challenging.

The couple celebrated a special milestone in their relationship, as Emma shared sweet photos of the two tightly embracing and kissing one another. 

"16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows," she posted on Instagram. 

BRUCE WILLIS HOLDS FAMILY TIGHT DURING THANKSGIVING WHILE BATTLING DEMENTIA

Bruce Willis in a classic tuxedo kisses wife Emma Heming Willis on the cheek, in a black dress

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming celebrated their 16-year anniversary, as she shared loving photos of the couple on social media. (Larry Busacca/VF14/WireImage/Getty Images)

Her caption was accompanied by a photo of her kissing the "Die Hard" actor on the cheek with tropical plants in the background. 

Emma and Bruce were originally married in 2009 but celebrated a vow renewal in 2019 with all his children and even his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Heming also shared on her Instagram Stories that she just had a "good cry" with a friend, and spoke about how it's so important to have someone to trust with your feelings, "instead of just bottling them up and putting your best foot forward and just kind of soldiering through stuff, which I have a tendency to do." 

She continued, "You know, holidays are hard, anniversaries are hard. But for me, this year, it has really been about community, building a community and connection. And I just want to say that has been my lifeline and I just want to thank you for that."

BRUCE WILLIS DIAGNOSED WITH FRONTOTEMPORAL DEMENTIA FOLLOWING APHASIA BATTLE, FAMILY SAYS

bruce willis family

Bruce Willis' family initially shared a health update back in February, explaining that his aphasia diagnosis had "progressed" to frontotemporal dementia. (Getty Images)

The iconic Hollywood actor’s family initially shared a health update back in February, explaining that his aphasia diagnosis had "progressed" to frontotemporal dementia.

Emma, his five daughters and ex-wife Moore have stood by his side every step of the way during his dementia battle. 

Willis' daughter Scout, 32, shared several sweet videos and photos of her father on social media over Thanksgiving. Scout put out her hand while waiting for Bruce to grab on, as she captioned the video, "My guy."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

bruce willis

Willis' daughter Scout, 32, shared several sweet videos and photos of her father on social media over Thanksgiving. (Scout Willis/Emma Willis/Instagram)

Bruce’s wife continues to candidly speak out about how she’s coping with her husband’s dementia

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Emma Heming and Bruce WIllis

"Die Hard" actor Bruce Willis and model Emma Heming tied the knot in 2009. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

"I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don’t," she wrote in an op-ed for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper last month. 

She added, "When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that."

The model and entrepreneur said she also has "so much more hope" than when he was first diagnosed, because she understands the disease better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September, she admitted on the "Today" show that "dementia is hard" and when asked if Bruce is aware of his condition, Emma responded, "It's hard to know."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending