Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia following aphasia battle, family says

Bruce Willis' condition "has progressed" and the "Die Hard" actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, according to his family. The news comes after they previously revealed his aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

The 67-year-old actor's ex-wife, Demi Moore, revealed his new diagnosis on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," Demi wrote. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

She added, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Bruce married Emma Heming in March 2009, and the couple has two daughters. He was married to Demi Moore for 12 years, and the friendly exes have three daughters together: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The family shared more about the "cruel disease" in a statement posted on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

"For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," the release said.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

The Willis family encouraged others facing FTD to "seek out the wealth of information and support available through AFTD" and encouraged others to continue advocating for research and awareness.

"Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us," the statement said. "We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

Willis' statement was signed by his entire family, including wife Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.